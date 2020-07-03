By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School’s soccer potential next spring is nothing to underestimate — especially as players from the Northeastern Oklahoma Football Club 2006 begin to infiltrate the Lady Bruins’ ranks.

The NEOFC ‘06 — which is coached by Jordan Belong — is coming off major kudos by winning last weekend’s Blitz Tournament in Broken Arrow.

After falling during bracket play, the combustible ‘06 crew crashed into the finals and won in a shootout, beating the Westside Alliance.

The team — which plays most of its competitive home games on the fields across from Lowe’s — consists largely of Bartlesville girls, ages 13-to-14. Some of the out-of-town contributors hail from Copan and Nowata.

“They have been a great group,” said Bartlesville High head girls soccer coach Aaron Kuntz, who is going to have to do some major restocking for next spring. “They have a good solid core of players who have been with each other for a while. That’s starting to translate into success.”

Another competitive team supplying key talent to the Lady Bruins is the 16-and-under squad coached by Jamie Peterson.

Perhaps among area coaches, Kuntz had as much reason as any of them to shudder about what might have been if not for the coronavirus-caused cancellation of all Oklahoma spring school sports.

The senior- led Lady Bruins had surged to a 6-0 start and appeared to be on the edge of one of the program’s greatest seasons.

Kuntz will have to replace more than a half-dozen departed seniors, including his goalie and some other skilled, gritty and hungry veterans.

A couple of highly experienced standouts due back next season include scoring dynamo Zoe McCabe and feisty battler McKenzie Cummings.

“I think we’ll still be able to have a very competitive squad,” Kuntz said. “We have some good players ready to step up and take their (the graduated seniors) places.”

Team tryouts are scheduled for the fall semester, he added.