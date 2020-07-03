Here’s hoping that all the teams in this week’s Winget tourney bring their ‘A’ games, so that the squad thate emerges in first place can lay claim to the distinction of being a true champion.

The field is rugged this year.

In doing a bit of research, it appeared to me that half or more of the squads have winning records, and that others — such as the host Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians — are much stronger than their marks indicate.

I hope all the fans enjoy a good experience at the stadium, in town and in seeing some top-notch baseball.

Appreciation is due all those who’ve worked so hard to make this tourney a reality this summer.

It seems to be kind of a miracle, all things considered.

Blast from the past

An excerpt of an E-E article from 2007.

Bolstered by a bundle of fresh talent and a returning three-time All-Conference craftsman, Dewey High girls basketball coach Dee Dee Ward has plenty about which to smile.

Senior center/forward Cristy Nitz returns as Dewey’s headline player.

The graceful six-foot athlete has started on varsity since her freshman year.

Nitz is one of 14 sophomores-through-seniors in the gym preparing for the Lady Bulldoggers’ upcoming hoops campaign.

Other returning mainstays from last year include Jade Javellas, Baili Smith and Lindsey Short.

Fate also has smiled on Lady Dogger basketball in the acquisition of transfer student Brandi Capps.

Capps moved to Dewey from Oxford, Kan.

The five-foot-seven post player is a bona fide top-notch newcomer, Ward said.

“She’s definitely going to help us out as an inside player,” Ward explained. “But, she also can shoot from the outside. She’s a pleasant surprise.”

With Capps and Nitz combining forces as a turbo twosome underneath, Ward is looking at forming a triple post-type offense with one of her other forwards.

Energizing the Dewey attack will be Smith as the point guard.

“Baili has picked it up big time,” said Ward.

Ward is considering two sophomores to fill the other starting guard slot.

Her pair of experienced seniors -- Nitz and Javellas -- will be counted on to provide leadership.

They also are Ward’s first four-year players since she took the Dewey job prior to the 2004-05 season.

“Cristy has developed all aspects of her game,” said Ward.

Ward also is happy to have a solid depth of experience on the team.

“They know the program, know the system and know what’s expected,” she said. “It makes practice a lot easier....I’ve never had to push them. They push themselves. They work hard.”

The Lady Doggers advanced to the Class 4A regionals last year, beating Piedmont and Mannford in the losers bracket before being eliminated by Blackwell.

Dewey also is defending champion of the Vinita Tournament, at which Nitz was named MVP.

The Lady Doggers are slated to scrimmage at home on Oct. 22 against Miami.

They will travel to Bartlesville to take on the Lady Bruins in a scrimmage Oct. 25.