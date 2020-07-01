By Ryan Aber

The Oklahoman

NORMAN — A couple weeks after most Power 5 football teams commenced organized workouts, OU opened its facilities beginning Wednesday.

Here’s a look at four questions surrounding the Sooners as they reconvened in preparation for — hopefully — the beginning of the season Sept. 5 against Missouri State.

1. Will the Sooners be able to work out uninterrupted?

In contrast to other coaches, OU’s Lincoln Riley was cautious in getting his team back together. That showed in the Sooners’ overall plan to return for workouts July 1, after much of the rest of the Big 12 began in mid-June.

Several programs, including Kansas State, have had to suspend workouts due to a spike in the amount of COVID-19 cases on the team.

Will OU’s decision to delay their return stave off the need for a slowdown or shutdown or will it just delay something like that from happening?

That’s the biggest — and most important — question for the Sooners as they enter the next phase of getting back to normal.

2. What is the quarterback situation?

In an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Tuesday, Riley sidestepped a question about Spencer Rattler’s talents and the hype surrounding him by talking about the competition that has existed among OU’s quarterbacks since Riley arrived. He talked as much about Tanner Mordecai as Rattler and made it clear — yet again — that Rattler wouldn’t be handed the job.

While it’s no surprise that Riley would say that, it’s hard to imagine someone other than Rattler would be the Sooners’ starting quarterback in 2020, barring injury.

During the last three months, Rattler has been working in Arizona with a private quarterback coach to stay sharp and the reviews have been positive.

But how will that translate onto the field as the redshirt freshman works to formally earn the job? How has Tanner Mordecai continued to develop after playing in six games last season in backup duty?

OU’s quarterback play has been stellar during Riley’s tenure — better than any in the country — so there’s no reason to think there will be a big step backward, but the expectations on Rattler’s shoulders are sky high.

3. Who are Rattler’s targets?

While Rattler is almost certain to be the one throwing for the Sooners this year, who will be the ones on the receiving end?

Charleston Rambo, with 43 catches for 743 yards and five touchdowns, is OU’s leading returning receiver but there aren’t many others with much in the way of experience.

Jadon Haselwood’s offseason injury leaves doubt about whether he’ll be able to play at all in 2020 and no other player returns with more than 16 catches a year ago.

Theo Wease, like Haselwood a 2019 five-star signee, figures to play an expanded role and transfers like Theo Howard — assuming he’s healthy — and incoming freshmen like Marvin Mims will have a chance as well. There’s plenty of talent there, but much of it is unproven.

4. Are they healthy in the secondary?

Tre Norwood was expected to be a big piece on the back end of the defense in Alex Grinch’s first year as defensive coordinator. Norwood’s versatility — he can play just about every position in the secondary — made him vital in a group that lacked depth at some spots. But Norwood injured his knee in preseason camp and the Sooners had to rely on Brendan Radley-Hiles at nickel with virtually no relief and had to battle with a thin group of safeties all season.

Delarrin Turner-Yell was one of the bright spots in the secondary last year but broke his collarbone in the lead-up to the Peach Bowl.

The Sooners’ secondary figures to be deeper this season, but getting Norwood and Turner-Yell back healthy will be a big piece of keeping Grinch’s defense heading in the right direction.