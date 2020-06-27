By Mike Tupa

Some children are born to be wild, born to be bad, born to run and born to boogie.

But, in the Kevin and Heather Foreman clan, their progeny are born to coach.

At least that’s the way it’s played out the past month.

Earlier this week, son Marshall became the new Copan High School head football coach.

And, daughter Kendall (Foreman) Huntington recently grabbed the reins of the Wesleyan Christian School girls basketball program.

Marshall’s propulsion to preside during a Hornet grid revival was ballyhooed a few days ago by the E-E.

But, Kendall’s hiring to try to boost the Lady Mustangs fortunes happened more quietly under the radar.

“I just got the job a month ago,” Huntington said Thursday night. “(WCS Athletic Director) Curt Cloud reached out to me in April to ask if I would be interested. He said I was the first one he thought of.”

After taking some time to ponder the offer — and talking it over with her husband Justin Huntington, a former Nowata High School athletic legend — the relatively new Huntington answered in the affirmative.

She brings a strong Copan High connection to the job — which is not a bad thing.

During Huntington’s playing days at Copan, she and her Lady Hornets qualified three out of four years for the state tournament.

The five-foot-seven point guard made Copan head coach Jason Collins’ job much, much easier during that luminous era.

During Foreman’s four years in high school — beginning in 2008 of her freshman year and ending in 2012 with her graduation — Copan surged to a cumulative 81-21 record, including a perfect mark (24-0) in conference games.

“Jason always said he had a lot of faith in me,” Huntington said. “He said I could have run our high school team by myself. He kind of gave me that confidence in myself.”

In fact, Huntington — who has coached the WCS eighth-grade girls basketball team — fashions her coaching style after that of Collins.

“We both like fast-paced basketball. … A lot of things I do are from the things he’s taught me. Just the way I played is the way I want my girls to play — always look up the floor and play defense,” she said.

But, Collins is one of just three main coaching mentors in Huntington’s life.

The first is her dad Kevin, who currently is the longtime head boys basketball coach at Copan High. Kevin also had served for many years as an assistant during the past few decades.

“It has been always something I’ve wanted to do,” Huntington said about becoming a coach. “I majored in physical eduction (starting college at the University of Oklahoma and finishing up at Oklahoma Wesleyan). I love working with kids and I love to make a difference in their lives. My dad is mainly the reason. It’s almost like he bred that into me so that I wanted to do it.”

The other major influential coaching mentor in her life is former OKWU head women’s basketball coach Mark Molder.

Even though Huntington didn’t play as an athlete for Molder, she sat in on his practices.

“A lot of my drills I do to put pressure on the girls are a lot of ideas I got from Mark Molder,” she said. “I looked at the way he ran the practices and I stole a lot of ideas from him.”

She said she also learned much about conditioning from Molder.

As mentioned, Huntington already has coached some of the Lady Mustangs, back when they were in middle school. Two of them off last year’s varsity team she already had a familiarity with were Neveah Ashlock and Rachel Hopkins.

Attending open gym sessions recently has helped Huntington get to know some of the other girls.

“I’ve been watching them scrimmage and just getting a feel for what they can do,” she explained. “I watched them in a couple of fames last year, but I didn’t remember them being as good as they were in open gym.”

Among the veterans Huntington looks forward to work with are Kenzie Hendrix, Morgen Cloud and Chaney Odden.

She said she’s hoping Hopkins can be an effective shooter and ballhandler.

During Huntington’s time coaching in the WCS middle school program, the team qualified in the Heartland Conference for the state tournament.

As she prepares to move full force into her new calling, Huntington assessed the situation.

“I think I have a really good group of girls,” she said. “I know they want to please me. I think it’s a strength for them to be coachable and to adapt to what I want them to do. I think they’re adaptable to quicker pace offense.”

Meanwhile, Huntington will continue to grow into the respected role — after all, it appears she was born to coach.