A lot of Nowata High School sports opponents breathed a sigh of gratitude when Dillon Barnes graduated this year.

But, Chelsea High School might have felt a need for a down home celebration.

That’s because 6-foot, 200-pound human hammer menaced the Green Dragons with rip-roarin’ relish during his senior year.

On the gridiron, Barnes pounded the Chelsea defense for three touchdowns in a 44-23 Nowata victory.

During the boys basketball season, Barnes bludgeoned the Green Dragons again, generating a season-high 27 points in the 66-51 victory.

In Nowata’s previous game, Barnes had thrown in 25 points.

From any angle, Barnes’ departure from the Ironmen’s athletic program creates a void of production, athleticism, determination and leadership.

He provided one of the few bright spots — by throwing two touchdowns to Emmett Sells — in a 46-13 football loss to Adair. Barnes caused a fumble to set up one of those scores.

In Nowata’s 41-26 win against Wyandotte — to secure a No. 3 playoff seed — Barnes scored on a trap play to help energize a rally.

He also broke loose for a 50-yard rushing score in a 42-20 triumph against Chouteau.

Barnes also stepped up to drop in double-digit points during a grueling 61-50 win against Caney Valley.

Both the Nowata football and basketball teams put together successful campaigns in Barnes’ final year.