Sarah Gilliland was one of two seniors that carried a mighty load last winter for the Copan High School girls basketball team.

As things turned out, she and fellow 12th grader Carli Barnett hefted the weight of leadership with determination and aplomb.

They helped spearhead Copan to double-digit wins (10) and a steady journey that featured no more than three-straight loss nor more than two-straight wins.

Gilliland did her part in several outings while averaging 8.6 points per game.

During a regular season sweep of Barnsdall, she scored 13 points in one game and 12 in the other.

She also pumped in 16 points in a rout of Wynona and tallied 10 in a one-sided loss to Hominy.

Gilliland also grabbed five rebounds in a loss to Nowata.

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville E-E