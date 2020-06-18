Oklahoma Wesleyan University head men’s basketball coach Donnie Bostwick just couldn’t keep Max Valentino on the bench.

The first-year Eagle forward appeared in all 34 games — with no starts — and averaged 11.2 points per appearance.

He made a giant impact when he resided inside the lines — the third-most blocks (13) on the team, a solid trigger on the three-pointer (21-of-53, .396) and a passel of assists (27).

Valentino also contributed 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Bostwick could count on him for points almost every time out — Valentino scored in 23 of his 34 outings.

He topped out at 20 points in a 98-62 win on Nov. 16 against Bacone. During that team-high output, Valentino scorched the nets on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from downtown. He also pulled down six boards and spooned out three assists.

Valentino also dialed in 14 points in a 98-61 route on Nov. 25 of Ecclesia College. In less than 19 minutes he recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds to go with his 14 points. He also made two steals.

Valentino recorded his other double-digit scoring production against CCCB, in a 94-65 victory. He dropped in 4-of-8 from the field on his way to 10 points.

When it really counted, Valentino also turned it up.

In the 70-68 victory on March 11 in the NAIA-II tourney opener against Spring Arbor (Mich.), Valentino contributed a valuable five points — including 2-of-3 on field goals — fingered three rebounds and blocked two shots.

