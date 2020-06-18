By Mike Tupa

Ormand Beach Stadium at Pawhuska High School featured plenty of intense football action at Tuesday’s 7-on-7 passing league.

Huskie head coach Matt Hennesy welcomed four other schools — Perry, Woodland, Fairland and Nowata — to the aerial party.

“I thought we finished strong,” after a tentative start, Hennesy said. “Perry looked good. Woodland looked way better than week before. … I was happy we were able to put a full varsity and full jayvee team out there.”

Hennesy felt encouraged about the future after watching some of his younger players — a couple of them being Deacon Hendren and Traven Richardson — compete well.

Among his veterans, he said returning senior-to-be starting quarterback Bryce Drummond threw the ball well for the most part, but that the receiver corps didn’t perform as consistently as he would have hoped.

One exception was senior-to-be Lane Cosby, “who did a good job,” Hennesy said. “He’s been playing a little jayvee.”

The more experienced varsity receivers dropped the ball too much, he added.

On the defensive side, “Jack Long look really, really good,” Hennesy said. “He’s started a gazillion games. He’s learning to run the show with Hunter Reed graduated. I’m happy with the way he’s covering and the things he’s doing.”

All three Richardson boys — Tell, Tyrel and Traven — also did well Tuesday night.

Tell, who will be a senior, is scooting to safety because of how Tyrel is playing at linebacker, Hennesy said.

Traven caught the ball well and doing other positive things, the coach said.

“I was also impressed with the way Todd Drummond was throwing the balls,” he added.

The Huskies bolted to a 10-2 record last season, powering all the way to the Class A quarterfinals.

During Hennesy’s first two years at the Huskie helm, fans have cheered the program to a cumulative 16-7 record and back-to-back playoff seasons.

Tuesday was Nowata’s second week to participate in the league.

The Ironmen are led by new head coach Graham Snelding and a retooled staff.

Last year’s Ironmen squad rallied to finish 5-5 in the regular season and make a playoff appearance in the rugged Class 2A grid wars.