(TNS) —After getting support from players following the NCAA postseason ban, Mike Boynton received his first defection.

Oklahoma State forward Yor Anei will be transferring from the Cowboy program.

Anei — a 6-foot-10, 235-pound center from Overland Park, Kansas — averaged 8.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, with 60 blocks, while starting in 27 of 32 games last season. After just two years at Oklahoma State, Anei will leave the program ranked eighth in school history with 145 career blocks.

Tuesday night, Anei made the reports official. He tweeted: “Hello OSU world. I would like to thank all of you for supporting me over the past two years. I had a phenomenal experience playign in front of the die hard fans in Stillwater coming in as a shy kid from Kansas, you al embraced me with open arms from the community to the coaching staff. I am forever grateful to the coaching staff for giving me a chance to pursue my dreams; Although; OSU has been my home for the past two years I would like to announce that I have chose to enter the transfer portal for my Junior year. I WILL FOREVER BE A POKE. 14 out.”

Due to the NCAA bylaws, Anei should be eligible to play immediately with whichever program he lands.

The bad news didn’t linger long before news broke of somebody joining Boynton’s program.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium claimed sources informed them that Oklahoma State had landed Ole Miss transfer Bryce Williams.

Williams is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior guard who played in 29 games — making just two starts — and averaged 13.3 minutes per game. The Tampa, Florida, native averaged 3.1 points per game, going 11 of 25 from 3-point range last season. He combined for 24 rebounds while dishing out 23 assists, forcing 16 turnovers and turning the ball over 35 times.

Prior to Ole Miss, Williams played two years of junior college basketball at Daytona State, where he averaged 14.9 points per game.

Williams was recruited to Daytona State — and was coached for one year — by now Oklahoma State assistant coach Erik Pastrana. He was also recruited by OSU out of junior college before settling with Ole Miss.

After the reports came out, Cowboy coach Mike Boynton turned to Twitter for a brief message.

“Don’t flinch. Just work,” Boynton tweeted.

The good news continued later Tuesday afternoon. OSU point guard Isaac Likekele announced he will be returning for his junior season. He post read, “You reward loyalty with loyalty. Two years ago not even my city thought I was going to be something… and now the whole world on notice about me just because of the opportunity Coach B has given me. I only eat with the ones I starved with!!”

Goodman later tweeted that he talked to Likekele following his announcement of coming back to OSU. Likekele told Goodman, “There wasn’t any way I could leave. The relationships I’ve built here with the staff and the community is a family environment. My relationship with Coach Boynton is something that I wouldn’t trade for no amount of success or money, that’s my guy.”

Likekele quote tweeted Goodman reaffirming why he decided to come back to OSU instead of pursue any of the numerous offers from other schools since the NCAA punished OSU less than two weeks ago.

His message said, “Most people ain’t gon understand this.. I’m the first one in my whole family tree to even play college sports. I wasn’t raised by these same funny rules this game go by. I was raised on certain principles.. We going to win plenty games with my guy (Coach Boynton).”

Likekele has started all 60 games in which he’s played during his two years on campus. He missed about a month of his sophomore campaign due to an illness.

In his two years at OSU, Likekele has averaged 9.7 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.