By Alex Andrejev

The Charlotte Observer

(TNS) — The All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is being moved to Bristol Motor Speedway, according to a report by Motorsport.com.

The race will remain scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m., but will instead take place at the Tennessee-based track due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and an increased infection rate in North Carolina, according to the report.

A Charlotte Motor Speedway spokesman declined to comment, but scheduled a conference call for Monday night at 7:45 p.m. to discuss the race.

Two weeks ago, CMS executive vice president Greg Walter set an optimistic tone for the race taking place at the Concord-based track in mid-June, with fan attendance being a major discussion point.

“We will work hard with our state and local officials to explore what options are available, if any, to have this race enjoyed by fans in person,” Walter said in a statement. “Entertaining fans at the track is part of who we are, but we want to do so in a way that everyone feels comfortable with given current health concerns.”

NASCAR has already allowed a limited number of guests to return to events at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. It will open the gates to some fans this Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, and a limited number of fans could be in attendance for the All-Star Race.

The news of a venue change for the race comes as North Carolina continues to see increases in positive coronavirus tests. The state saw its second-highest increase in new cases (1,443) on Sunday. The highest number of new cases in a single day was 1,768, announced Friday.

“That kind of behavior in crowds really worries the health experts and epidemiologists and why we continue to tell people to avoid being in crowds if you can,” North Carolina governor Roy Cooper said Monday.

While the Department of Health and Human Services did not list Cabarrus County, home of Charlotte Motor Speedway, among those experiencing the highest growth in cases, nearby Mecklenburg County, which is home to some team shops, was deemed to be “of particular concern,” Cooper said.

Bristol Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, Inc., which is also the parent company of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Both Bristol and Charlotte have hosted return races amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s possible that moving the race to the Bristol track will allow more fans to watch the race in person.

NASCAR declined a request for an immediate comment.