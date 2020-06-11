By Callie Caplan

The Dallas Morning News

(TNS) — Luka Doncic hasn’t played live basketball since March 11, when Mavericks-Nuggets was the last game to finish before the NBA’s coronavirus pandemic suspension.

Since then, Doncic has returned to his home in Slovenia, leaving many to wonder about the 21-year-old All-Star’s conditioning ahead of the NBA’s restart.

Doncic’s trainer, Jure Drasklar, gave an update on Doncic’s shape and preparation for the Mavericks’ playoff push in a recent interview with RIA Novosti, a Russian news source.

“He is not in the best shape, which is normal,” Drasklar said. “NBA games will not be played before the end of July, so there is enough time to help him recover and get ready. … However, he undoubtedly would be ready to play right now.”

Drasklar said he’s been working with Doncic the past three weeks as the NBA’s plans for resuming the season have become more comprehensive. Through most of the NBA’s hiatus, Doncic had been working out alone while quarantined, Drasklar said.

In addition to physical training, Drasklar, who’s worked with Doncic before, has helped Doncic plan his meals with a private chef.

“Doncic practically does not eat anything except what we cook for him,” Drasklar said.

While the NBA hasn’t announced many details about training camp timelines and regular-season matchups for the July 31 restart in Orlando, the league has reportedly set a June 15 deadline for players overseas to return to their team markets.

Then, Drasklar said he expects Doncic to continue improving while working with his Mavericks teammates.

Entering the hiatus, Doncic was averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game while battling ankle, thumb and wrist injuries.

