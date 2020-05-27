By Mike Tupa

No area high school football coach has seen his such a precipitous permutation of circumstances in the past two years as Barnsdall’s Kylee Sweeney.

When wrapping up the 2018 offseason, Sweeney enjoyed more than 40 warm bodies on his roster and enough electricity to power up the moon.

A year later, Sweeney’s numbers bounced around 22 to 25 —although what was there possessed enough potency to energize the Panthers to achievements the program hadn’t known for many decades.

In 2020, Sweeney is saddled with another ambitious task — transitioning Barnsdall from 11-man competition to the eight-man level.

All-in-all — and despite the graduation of one of the most powerful contingents of athletic warriors in one class — Sweeney’s situation is far from grim.

He brings back three exceptional, battles-tested combatants in Keegan Marin, Caron Auschwitz, Bryce Shores and Josh Webber, some of who are in the mix for a new starting quarterback.

Sweeney said that decision — along with several others — might not be made until preseason training in August.

With the OSSAA’s rollback last week of summer conditioning restrictions, Sweeney hopes to get in a good Summer Pride session and some passing league competition.

“Our whole main evaluation will come during the fall camp,” he said. “We graduated a lot of experience, especially off the offense. Defensively we bring back four or five starters.”

Some of the slots on defense will include Webber at free safety, Marin at defensive end, and Auschwitz and Shores at linebacker.

On offense, Webber is back at receiver and Shores at fullback.

“When leaving 11-man to eight-man, there are different offensive and defensive schemes,” Sweeney said. “We’re trying to adapt our personnel to what we do.”

Sweeney discussed the domino effect caused by whoever becomes the new quarterback — the first time in about five to six years somebody with the last name of “Cole” won’t man the position.

If Marin is named the signal caller, “we’ve got to find a runningback,” Sweeney said. Last season, Marin ran for 150 yards out of a crowded backfield of talent.

If Auschwitz becomes quarterback, he will offer a running threat as well, Sweeney said.

Weber is coming off a 500-yard receiving season, in a pass-catching corps loaded with talent.

The school population doesn’t offer a lot of students from which to choose.

There are only 11 total students in the sophomore class, 27 in the junior class and less than a dozen in the senior class.

But, this is also an exciting time in Barnsdall athletics.

The new training and locker room facility is close to completion, with finishing touches possibly done by June 1.

The lockers and weight equipment were slated to arrive last week.

The edifice is located near the north end of the football field.

As far as missing spring football, Sweeney said the toughest part was not being with the players on a daily basis.

“We miss seeing their faces more than anything,” he said, adding that this year’s spring training “was going to be very exciting. We knew we had a bunch of stuff to look forward to offensively.”

With the OSSAA decision last Friday, one more door has been opened toward revving up for the 2021 campaign.