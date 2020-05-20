Brittan Garrett might have been the prototypical unsung hero for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball team.

While seldom grabbing the individual spotlight, the Claremore product made sparkling contributions to the Lady Eagles’ winning campaign.

She started 28 of OKWU’s 31 games and averaged a solid 7.3 points per game and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Garrett also was among the team’s leaders in blocked shots (10) and in steals (20).

Her 25 assists helped fuel the offensive machine and she quietly transformed into one of the squad’s top three-point and free throw shooters — 45 treys (third-most on the team) 40-of-50 (.800) from the free throw stripe.

Good decisions with the ball helped Garrett be a reliable ballhandler — 39 turnovers in 534 minutes, an average of one every 14 minutes.

Garrett opened the season like a firestorm, averaging 14.3 points the first three games and 12.8 through five contests.

She went on to record 10 games with double-digit points, topped by 16 against Sterling (Kan.).

But, her 15 points against Southwestern (Kan.) — in a 90-73 victory that ended a two-game losing streak — might have one of her finest moments.

She sizzled from the field (5-of-7), including popping in 3-of-5 triples. She also pulled down five rebounds, spooned out two assists and swatted two shots.

On Feb. 12, Garrett dialed in nine points in an 82-78 triumph against St. Mary (Kan.) — a win that ignited a brief spurt of momentum for the Lady Eagles. In that outing, she came up perfect at the free throw line (4-of-4).

Through her first two seasons at OKWU, Garrett has played in 61 games and averaged 4.9 points and 1.7 rebounds.

She has dropped in 58 three-pointers, shot 77 percent (50-of-65) from the free throw stripe and made 36 assists and 30 steals.

Mike Tupa, Bartlesville E-E