By Tom Krasovic

The San Diego Union-Tribune

(TNS) — The Chargers expect Kenneth Murray to speed up their defense this year, even though rookie linebackers often struggle to grasp the NFL game.

While his rare blend of speed and size are obvious, Murray will struggle — and most rookies do — if he can’t make the right reads and adjustments on time. And because of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down each team’s spring workouts, all NFL rookies now face a taller learning curve.

Murray makes the case that he’ll adapt fast, thanks to his intense career at the University of Oklahoma.

Beyond the fact the school’s nickname is the Sooners, not the Laters — it does stand to reason that matching wits against Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley the past three years will make Murray a quicker study than many other NFL rookies.

NFL coaches would love to be able to look under the hood at Riley’s offense. Coaches such as the Rams’ Sean McVay said they’ve pestered Riley to get the skinny on his teachings. After winning the Heisman Trophy under Riley, Sooners quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray went first in the 2018 and 2019 drafts, respectively, despite their below-average height.

Some of the “Air Raid” concepts Riley honed at Texas Tech under coach Mike Leach are gaining favor in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes, the former Texas Tech quarterback, has led the Chiefs to the AFC title game and a Super Bowl victory in his two years as a starter.

So, a Ph.D in Riley Ball gives Kenneth Murray a leg up on many rookies.

“When you’re going up against Coach Riley’s offense, to be honest, it’s extremely frustrating,” Murray said in a recent video chat with reporters.

“Because,” he added, “it’s like he defies all simple football rules that you have in place, especially as a linebacker. A lot of times he’ll put things in place where you have one rule that may take you here, and he’ll have another rule that may take you here. And he’ll put both of those rules in one specific play, and so now you are stuck in the middle.”

As part of his high-level mind games in practice, Riley matched starters against starters.

In 2018 that meant Murray dueled Mayfield, who went on to start 13 games as a Browns rookie. Then it was Kyler Murray, a faster, shorter, stronger-armed version of Mayfield who started every game last year for the Cardinals. Finally, last year, Kenneth Murray went against Jalen Hurts, a second-round selection last month of the Eagles.

“That’s pushed me a lot, playing against the guys at Oklahoma on the offensive end,” Murray said. “It’s definitely made me a better player.”

Murray was a fast learner in his own right, too.

Graduating in timely fashion from his high school near Houston allowed him to enroll early at Oklahoma.

He won a starting job that summer.

He never missed a start in three years, supporting his report that he was smart and diligent about maintaining his body. For example, he lifted weights as part of his postgame routine and did a lot of stretching.

While many linebackers slim down for the NFL scouting combine, allowing them to run faster, Murray held his playing weight — 241 pounds — and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds to place among the top 10% of linebackers in the draft class.

“My weight hasn’t changed,” said the linebacker, whose above-average height (6-foot-2 {) and arm length are desired traits because of the NFL’s increased emphasis on pass defense. “What you see is what you get. I was 240 pretty much all the time in college.”

The price to get Murray was one general manager Tom Telesco hadn’t paid in his other seven drafts: two premium picks, traded to the Patriots, allowing Telesco to climb from 37 to 23.

Mindful of Team Spanos’ 5-11 record and last-place finish last year, I suggested using two premium chips on two players was the better way to go, but another team’s investment four spots late stood out. That’s when the Seahawks, in a move that surprised many draftniks, selected Jordyn Brooks.

, also a swift, durable linebacker with Air Raid know-how and a Big 12 pedigree. Seahawks leaders John Schneider and Pete Carroll have built two Super Bowl teams, and have had a lot of success finding defenders who became NFL stars.

Telesco and John Spanos have no AFC West titles to show for their seven years together, extending a trend that covered A.J. Smith’s final three seasons as general manager. Getting past the go-go Chiefs of Mahomes and coach Andy Reid is the franchise’s biggest obstacle. Murray seems equipped to help.