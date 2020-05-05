By Jordan McPherson

Miami Herald

(TNS) — A few hours before Don Shula’s last big appearance at Hard Rock Stadium, before he joined the only team in NFL history to record a perfect season at the 50-yard line to be honored and to reflect on the history they made 47 years earlier, his fullback took the time to reflect on that year and the coach that guided them to history.

It wasn’t hard for Larry Csonka to talk about his former coach, even if it was tough to narrow down what specifically made Shula the winningest head coach in NFL history.

“You want me to give you one single factor about Don Shula? Probably one of the most complicated men I’ve ever met yet one of the most simplistic men I’ve ever met.” Csonka, 73, said on Dec. 21 before the Dolphins played the Cincinnati Bengals, during which the 1972 team was honored at halftime. “It was his way or the highway when it came to dealing with other men. He’s sort of like a marine drill sergeant. There is no rebuttal. If he didn’t like what I was doing, I would have been blocking for O.J. in Buffalo the next day. We had a clear understanding. There were no ifs or buts. That may be truly missed today.”

Shula died at his home Monday. He was 90.

He left an impact on Miami, with his 257-133-2 record during his 26 seasons with the Dolphins. That includes those two Super Bowl seasons and 12 division crowns.

He also left an impact on Csonka, the Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback and MVP of Super Bowl 8 who spent all but three years of his 10-season NFL career with the Dolphins. Five of those seasons, 1970-1974 and 1979, were with Shula.

“Victories followed Shula wherever he went,” Csonka said. “From the time he played to the time he coached till the time he had the perfect season. He lost a couple of Super Bowls, one against the Jets (with Baltimore in 1968) and certainly one here against Dallas (in 1971). When he set out for the perfect season, he set our objective is to go one game at a time and treat every game as though it was the Super Bowl. Whether he had designs on the perfect season at that time, I don’t know. But it sure as hell happened that way He never let up, so we never let up.”

It resulted in a perfect season in 1972, arguably the greatest single-season team effort seen in the NFL. Miami outscored opponents 385-171 during the 14-game regular season and won all three playoff games by seven points or fewer. Capping it all: The 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl 7.

“There was hardly anything to it at the beginning of the season, but after about the sixth game, it became a very, very pressurized situation,” Csonka said. “By the 10th game or toward the end of the season, it was an extremely pressurized situation. But we had been there before. We had gone to the Super Bowl but we hadn’t been undefeated. It was added, but we had been down that road before. It was a good experience.

“We were lucky to have a coach like Shula.”