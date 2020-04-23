At 73 inches and a tightly wound bundle of athleticism, Essence Tolson added a fresh dynamic dimension to Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s women’s basketball team.

The first-year junior transfer poured in 7.3 points and grabbed 8.6 rebounds per game to help lift the Lady Eagles to a winning record (16-15).

She shredded the nets on 57-percent shooting from the field (91-of-160) and also recorded a team-high 30 blocks.

Her 33 steals ranked fourth-most on the team.

Tolson opened her Lady Eagle career like a load of dynamite — 14 points and eight rebounds to energize the team to a stunning upset of Bellevue (Neb.), 77-65.

Bellevue would go on to finish 21-11.

During the first eight games — and a 7-1 record for OKWU — Tolson scored in double-digits five times and averaged 10.1 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game.

She would go on to record four of the Lady Eagles’ five double-doubles on the team — including an explosive 21 points and 15 boards in late January against Avila.

In that game, Tolson knocked down 8-of-10 field goals, 5-of-7 free throws, pulled down 11 rebounds and made two assists.

Tolson also came up huge during a late-season rout of Southwestern (Kan.), 90-73, in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Tolson dropped in 10 points — as one of five Lady Eagles to score in double-figures — and also corralled nine rebounds to help OKWU destroy Southwestern on the boards, 48 to 28.

In OKWU’s final victory — a 73-70 overtime upset of Kansas Wesleyan (25-6) in the KCAC tournament — Tolson contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

Tolson’s two-point bucket late in the fourth quarter stretched OKWU’s lead to six points, 60-54.

But, Tolson made perhaps her most significant impact during a season-changing 72-67 win at Bethany (Kan.) College, back on Jan. 20.

Heading into that contest, the Lady Eagles were reeling with a five-game losing streak, including two double-digit conference losses.

Tolson muscled out a double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) against Bethany to help force OKWU back onto the winning tack.

She followed up with a 16-rebound, four-assist showing in a 78-69 win the next game against York (Neb.), to add a gust to the growing momentum.