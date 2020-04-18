Note: This is the fourth part of a multi-part series on the 1980 baseball seasons for College and Sooner high schools. The teams would play each other in the state championship game.

By Mike Tupa

Following some ups and downs during the first two-thirds of the season, Col-Hi and Sooner both began to hit their stride — so to speak.

The Col-Hi Wildcats had endured a couple of tough back-to-back losses about midway through the year. One of them had been a 6-4 setback against the Sooner Spartans.

Gregg Hicks had hurled the complete game victory for Sooner, which improved to 12-4 for the season.

Sooner had blitzed to a 4-0 lead prior to Tom Folz singling home John Ausmus for the Wildcats’ first run.

Co-Hi would scored its other three runs on Steve Smith’s homer, with Ausmus and Folz on board.

For Sooner, Craig Spence singled home Hicks, and Scott Iglehart then ripped a triple to plate Spence for the winning and insurance run.

But, a few days later, Col-Hi snapped back to take down Sooner, 14-8, in the championship game of the Green Country Tournament in Bartlesville.

Kurt Gregson ripped three hits for Sooner.

Offensive stars for Col-Hi included Jimmy Lawson with two doubles and four RBI’s, Folz with three hits and two runs plate, and Jerry Peace, Chris Pitaniello and Scott Keck with two RBI’s apiece.

Col-Hi and Sooner would meet again until the state final.

Sooner stormed to a 5-1 record in its last six regular season games.

The streak included a sweep of Pryor, 4-3 and 10-0, and a rout of Bixby, 10-4.

Col-Hi spun off a similar pattern, rolling to eight wins in its final nine outings, to finish the regular season at 22-9.

The run include shutout wins against East Central, 1-0; Ponca City, 8-0; and Claremore, 4-0. The Wildcats also thumped Dewey, 12-2, during those final nine games leading up to the playoffs.

Then, it was time for the regionals.

Col-Hi opened up by edging Miami, 3-2, to power into the regional semifinal for a showdown against Owasso.

Keck hurled a nine-hitter — with no walks and seven strikeouts — against Mimi. He retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced.

In the fifth inning, Pitaniello plated Keck for the winning run.

Back in the fourth inning, Ausmus had keyed a two-run rally. He doubled, scored on an error, on a ball put in play by Keck. Moments later, Folz singled home Keck.

But, it was apparent the ‘Cat offense had hit kind of a lull. During their final 10 regular season games, the ‘Cats scored five-or-fewer runs six times.

That was about to change — thanks to a loss.

In the regional semifinal, Owasso surprised the ‘Cats, 5-4, casting doubt on whether Col-Hi had the juice to go all the way.

Pitaniello belted a solo homer for one of Col-Hi’s runs. Smith started on the mound before giving way to Peach.

But, the real story behind the story of that Owasso win was a close call decided it in Owasso’s favor.

Gibson said the controversial decision lit a fire under Col-Hi — a blaze off offense couldn’t be doused during the remainder of their playoff run.

In their first elimination game, the ‘Cats obliterated Bishop Kelley, 14-2, thanks largely to a bases-loaded double by Steve Smith. Folz added three RBI’s — two of them on a triple to drive home Ausmus and Keck.

That victory pitted Bartlesville against Owasso again, in the regional final round.

But, Bartlesville needed to win twice in order to survive.

In the first game, the Wildcats squeezed out a 3-1 victory, with Ausmus’ two-run single as the difference maker. Mike Christy and Pitaniello both scored on the safety.

Lawson plated Folz for the other run.

The season then came down to the winner-take-all final between Owasso and Col-Hi.

It turned out to be no contest: ‘Cats 9, Owasso 0.

“We just really lit it up,” Gibson said.

Smith smashed two doubles in one inning — during a massive uprising in the sixth inning.

Just like that, the ‘Cats had charged into the state tournament, looking to nail down Col-Hi’s first state baseball title since 1969.

“I think the close call (in the loss to Owasso) really motivated the players,” Gibson said. “They decided after that they weren’t going to be denied. ... They were just really motivated to play their best baseball.”

In fact, following the loss to Owasso, the ‘Cats finished the playoffs like a forest on fire.

In their final six playoff games they outscored their opponents, 60-7.

By comparison, they had scored only a little more than 60 runs in their previous 12 games.

With a state berth in hand, Col-Hi players still didn’t know they were destined to see their Sooner High rivals in the state final.

Sooner had enjoyed a somewhat easier route through their regional, sweeping it in three games, including taking two from Tulsa Union.

Through the regional, Sooner boasted a 22-12 overall record.

More in the next part about Sooner’s regional run.

