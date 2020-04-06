By Lauren Williams

mlive.com

(TNS) — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of names that will be enshrined with the other greats of the sport. The 2020 class has already been touted as one of the greatest and most historic.

The list includes:

18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant

15-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan

15-time NBA All-Star, nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett

Four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton

Two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich

10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings

Three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey

Five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens

FIBA executive Patrick Baumann

The enshrinement will take place on Aug. 29, 2020, at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA, also known as the birthplace of basketball. The Selection Committee changed the number of inductees this year in the wake of the sudden death of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in January.

The Lakers legend accomplished many things over the course of his 20 seasons in the league. He earned the All-Star Game MVP trophy, which has been renamed in his honor, four times and was selected All-NBA First Team 11 times.

Like Bryant, Duncan spent his entire career with one team. In 19 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, the three-time NBA Finals MVP is the only player in NBA history with 1,000 or more wins with one team. He also currently sits in the top 10 in all-time rebounds and blocks. He led the NBA in total points four times — 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2008 and ranks fourth on the NBA’s career points list (33,643).

Garnett was originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995 and led the league in total points, field goals made and total rebounds while earning NBA MVP honors in 2004. He was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2007. He won an NBA Championship with the Celtics in 2008 and was also named Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned Olympic gold in 2000 with Team USA and is currently fourth in all-time minutes played with 50,418 after 21 seasons in the NBA.

Catchings was drafted first overall in the 2002 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever and was named Rookie of the Year in her first season. She led the Fever to a WNBA Championship in 2012 and was named the WNBA Finals MVP that year. In 14 seasons with the Fever, Catchings picked up WNBA Defensive Player of the Year five times and is still the WNBA all-time steals leader.

Sutton is one of the winningest coaches in the entire NCAA and ranks in the top 10. He had coaching stops at Creighton, Arkansas and Kentucky before landing at Oklahoma State. He led the Cowboys to the postseason 15 times, with 13 NCAA Tournament bids and two Final Four appearances. He’s the first coach in NCAA history to lead four different schools to the NCAA Tournament. In total, Sutton has taken his teams to three Final Fours, six Elite Eights and 12 Sweet Sixteen appearances.

Before coaching the Houston Rockets, Tomjanovich played for them from 1970-1982. He was an assistant coach with Houston from 1983-1992 before taking over head coaching duties in 1993.

He coached the Rockets to NBA Championships in 1994 and 1995 and has 10,000 career points as a player and won 500 career games as a coach. The Hamtramck native played for the University of Michigan and is the only person in the history of the NBA to win a title as player and a coach.

As the head coach of Baylor since 2000, Mulkey has led the Bears to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances including 13 Sweet Sixteens, eight Elite Eights, four Final Four appearances and three Championships. She ranks third all-time among head coaches in win percentage and was named the Associated Press College Basketball Coach of the Year in 2012.

With over 40 years of coaching at the collegiate level under her belt, Stevens is the fifth coach in NCAA women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career wins. She has been coaching at Bentley University since 1986. She has led the Falcons to 22 25-win seasons and 10 trips to the Division II Final Four. She has already been inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame (2002) and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (2006).

Baumann joined FIBA in 1994 and became the Secretary General in 2002. He held the position until he passed away in 2018. His focus was on youth basketball and growing 3-on-3 basketball as a global game, while building programs and events that would help basketball grow internationally.