Oklahoma Wesleyan University athletes have continued to receive postseason recognition for their performances in competition and as good citizens.

Lady Eagle basketball standout Ashley Cook was recognized for her overall character by being named to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference a 2020 Women’s Basketball Champions of Character list.

Representing OKWU on the KCAC Men’s Basketball list was Kazden Ammons.

On the men’s indoor track front, OKWU’s Hunter Harris made the champions of character roster, while Dymond Richardson earned the same recognition for women’s indoor track.

Cook appeared in 23 games for the Lady Eagles basketball team and averaged 12.6 minutes. She pumped in 5.0 ppg and pulled down 2.0 rpg. She shot a blistering 36 percent from behind the three-point arc (27-of-74) and also made seven steals.

Ammons played in 32 of 34 games for the Eagles basketball team and averaged 12.7 minutes. he contributed 3.0 ppg and 1.8 rpg. He hit close to half his field goals (37-of-82) and handed out 22 assists. He also made 19 steals.