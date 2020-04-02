By Berry Tramel

The Oklahoman

The state of Oklahoma has quite a football reputation. Well-deserved. And it goes beyond just the Sooners or the Cowboys. Our pedigree is strong for producing NFL players, too.

Troy Aikman, Lee Roy Selmon and Will Shields have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame, coming out of Oklahoma high schools. Others have had stalwart careers.

But there’s one position that’s rather lacking. Running back. Not a ton of Oklahoma-produced running backs have excelled in the NFL.

In fact, the best Oklahoma high school-produced running back in NFL history played at Kingfisher High School almost a century ago. More on him in a moment.

I got into this discussion on the Sports Animal with Al Eschbach and Jim Traber the other day, and it spurred a couple of things. An email from a sharp reader and my own research.

The result is the following list. The 20 best NFL running backs from Oklahoma high schools. Be prepared. It’s not a marquee list. But the first few were outstanding NFL players:

1. Ace Gutowsky, 1932-39, Kingfisher (Oklahoma City U.): Gutowsky retired as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. Gutowsky rushed for 3,270 yards for the Detroit Lions (and the Portsmouth Spartans, the forerunner of the Lions), including 827 yards in 12 games in 1936. Gutowsky is Hall of Fame worthy, but his time passed this year when the NFL’s 100th season celebration included an expanded class, but Gutowsky didn’t get a sniff. A great player.

2. Dickie Post, 1967-71, Pauls Valley (Houston): Post was second-team all-AFL his first three years with the Chargers. He played in San Diego four years, then finished out in 1971 with Denver and Houston. Post’s best season was 1969, when he rushed for 873 yards on 182 carries and had 24 catches for 235 yards. He finished his career with 2,605 yards rushing, 96 catches for 903 yards and 19 total touchdowns. Post is a favorite of former Oklahoma City Times writer David Ley, who emailed me about Post. As a kid, I vaguely was aware of Post — I was born in 1961 — but had forgotten about him. Ley motivated me to learn more.

3. Felix Jones, 2008-13, Tulsa Washington (Arkansas): Rushed for 2,912 career yards and scored 14 career touchdowns, playing five seasons for Dallas and one for Pittsburgh. Jones had 800 yards rushing for the 2010 Cowboys.

4. James Allen, 1998-2002, Wynnewood (OU): Allen rushed for 1,120 yards for the Bears in 2000. In five season (four with Chicago, one with the Texans), Allen rushed for 2,497 yards, caught 133 passes for 964 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Lots of people kept wondering why Allen played ahead of DeMond Parker with the 1996 Sooners. Turns out, the coaches knew what they were doing.

5. Steve Owens, 1970-74, Miami (OU): The 1969 Heisman Trophy runner rushed for 1,035 yards in 1971, in 14 games. He finished his career with 2,451 yards and 22 touchdowns.

6. Prentice Gautt, 1960-67, Douglass (OU): Gautt played eight seasons. He was a Cleveland rookie, then spent seven years with the Cardinals. Gautt’s best season was 1962, when he rushed for 523 yards on 129 carries and had six total touchdowns. His career totals — 2,466 rushing yards, 901 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Long hailed as the player who broke the Sooner color line, Gautt’s pro career has gone rather unnoticed.

7. Ronald Moore, 1993-98, Star-Spencer (Northeastern State): Rushed for 1,018 yards as a 1993 rookie with the Cardinals. Moore played six seasons and finished with 2,210 yards rushing and 15 total touchdowns. Star-Spencer was not a state power, Northeastern State was not a small-college power and the ’90s Cardinals were largely anonymous. Moore was overlooked his entire career. Hope this pulls back the curtain a little for a really good football player.

8. Reggie Brooks, 1993-96, Tulsa Washington (Notre Dame): Rushed for 1,063 yards as a Redskin rookie. In four NFL seasons, rushed for 1,726 yards and seven touchdowns.

9. Jim Parmer, 1948-56, Mangum (OSU): Fullback made 34 starts in 88 career games, all with the Eagles. He rushed for 1,636 yards and had 53 career catches, with 21 total touchdowns. Sort of a forgotten star on Jim Lookabaugh’s Oklahoma A&M teams in the ’40s.

10. Cowboy Hill, 1923-26, Chickasha (OU): Played for the Toledo Maroons, Kansas City Blues and New York Giants. We know little of his statistics, but he started 21 of 33 games in his career and scored six touchdowns.

11. LeShon Johnson, 1994-97, 99, Haskell (Northern Illinois): Rushed for 955 career yards, including 634 for the ‘96 Cardinals. Scored seven career touchdowns. Played for the Packers, Cardinals and Giants.

12. Josh Jacobs, 2019, Tulsa McLain (Alabama): One year into his career, Jacobs’ future appears bright. He rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns on 242 carries for the Raiders.

13. Billy Grimes, 1949-52, Comanche (OSU): As a rookie, the fullback played for the Los Angeles Dons of the All American Football Conference. Then Grimes spent three seasons with the Packers. He rushed for 1,091 yards in his career and scored 14 total touchdowns.

14. Toy Ledbetter, 1950, 53-55, Durant (OSU): In four seasons with the Eagles, Ledbetter had 729 rushing yards and 498 receiving yards, with 11 total touchdowns.

15. Spencer Tillman, 1987-94, Tulsa Edison (OU): Tillman was a tremendous teammate and glue guy. He played eight seasons despite getting just 40 career carries (181 yards) and three career catches (seven yards). Yet Tillman played in 115 career games for the Oilers and 49ers.

16. Dave Rolle, 1960, Poteau (OU): Rolle’s only season came with the fledgling Broncos in the AFL. He rushed for 501 yards on 130 carries and scored two touchdowns.

17. Jim Spavital, 1949-50, Edmond Memorial (OSU): Spavital rushed for 246 yards — including a 96-yard run — for the 1950 Colts. He finished with 290 career rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

18. Billy Pricer, 1957-61, Perry (OU): In five seasons, Pricer rushed for 316 yards on 97 carries and scored three total touchdowns. He played four years with the Colts, then finished with the Dallas Texans.

19. Bob Fenimore, 1947, Woodward (OSU): The great Fenimore played just one year for the Bears, rushing 53 times for 189 yards and a touchdown, while making 15 catches for 219 yards and two TDs.

20. Bob Smith, 1948-49, 52, Tulsa Rogers (Tulsa): In three seasons with Buffalo Bills (AAFC), Chicago Hornets (AAFC) and Lions, Smith rushed 37 times for 181 yards.