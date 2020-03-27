By Berry Tramel

The Oklahoman

Bennie Owen is the most underrated figure in OU athletics history.

There are many candidates.

— Port Robertson, who at various was an NCAA champion wrestling coach, the freshman football coach and/or the disciplinarian for all Sooner athletes, from the classroom to Campus Corner.

— Bruce Drake, who I will be writing about for the Sunday Oklahoman and who coached OU basketball for 17 years, including to the 1947 NCAA championship game.

— Chuck Fairbanks, who generally doesn’t get enough credit for the football renaissance that took hold for good in 1971.

— Paul Ziert, who brought national championships and recognition to OU gymnastics in the 1970s, setting the course for what remains the nation’s premier programs in men’s and women’s gymnastics.

— Alvan Adams, a basketball star of the highest order who unfortunately played before the NCAA Tournament expanded to allow multiple teams from a conference and the television explosion. Wayman Tisdale had the greatest hoops career in Sooner history, but it’s not so clear cut that he was a better college player than Adams.

— Jack Jacobs. Before the Wilkinson era, stars really weren’t a college football thing. But Jacobs, as a quarterback and a punter, was ahead of his time. If he had come along 25 years later, in the mid-’60s, he would be a household OU name. If he had come along 60 years later, playing for Bob Stoops, there would be a Jack Jacobs statue in Heisman Park.

— Kelly Garrison, a two-time NCAA all-around champion gymnast and a 1988 Olympian who, at age 22, was the third-highest scorer on a U.S. team that barely missed a bronze medal.

— Tom Churchill. All-conference in football and basketball. Lettered in baseball. Campus boxing champion. Churchill, from Central High School in Oklahoma City, placed fifth in the 1928 Olympic decathlon. Quite impressive, wouldn’t you say? Never heard of him? That’s why he’s on the list.

— Phylesha Whaley, a lightly-recruited basketball player who became an all-American and helped Sherri Coale jumpstart a women’s program that became the flagship for women’s athletic success.

— Dealer’s choice from football of the last 75 years. Jack Mitchell, Jerry Tubbs, Tommy McDonald, Eddie Hinton, Greg Pruitt, Darrol Ray, Stanley Wilson, Darrell Reed, Curtis Lofton.

But my vote goes to Owen.

You know him as the name behind OU’s playing surface. Owen Field. Named for Bennie Owen, head football coach from 1905-26 and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Owen’s 22-year record was 122-54-16. His 1914 (9-1-1) and 1915 (10-0) Sooners brought national acclaim to football on the prairie, as Owen helped pioneer the forward pass.

Owen also was the athletic director for 35 years. He at times was a one-man fundraiser for projects like the OU Fieldhouse, the first OU golf course and even the student union. Plus, of course, the football stadium that he helped build with his winning, his fundraising and even his hands.

But in working on a project Thursday night, I came across something interesting I didn’t know. Owen was the OU basketball coach from 1908 to 1921 and the OU baseball coach from 1906-1922.

Wait, what? Owen was the 13-year basketball coach and the 17-year baseball coach?

I know, in the olden days, college coaches led multiple sports. Henry Iba was Oklahoma A&M’s baseball coach from 1934-41, and he was the forever athletic director.

In the early days of the 1900s, it wasn’t that unusual, I don’t suppose, for a college coach to lead three sports. But it was unusual for a coach to stay on all those jobs that long.

Owen is the longest-tenured head football coach in OU history. Bob Stoops coached 18 years. Bud Wilkinson 17. Barry Switzer 16. Owen went 22 years.

But Owen also coached OU basketball for 13 seasons. That’s a year longer than Kelvin Sampson. That’s longer than John MacLeod and Jeff Capel combined.

And Owen’s teams were good. His overall record: 113-49. When Owen gave up the job in 1921, he hired Hugh McDermott, who would spend 17 years on the job and did a phenomenal job. McDermott’s teams went 185-106, including back-to-back seasons of 18-0 and 13-2 (1927-29). Both teams won the conference championship.

Owen’s baseball teams went 142-102-4. Then he hired his brother, Bill, to coach the Sooners, and OU won back-to-back Missouri Valley titles, 1925 and 1926.

Are you kidding me? The founding father of OU football. But also an athletic director who set the Sooners toward the modern age with facilities, and, oh yeah, coached basketball and baseball for 30 combined seasons, most of them winning, and hired successors who became big winners?

Bennie Owen was a man for all seasons. And he’s the most underrated figure in OU athletics history.