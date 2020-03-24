The Dallas Morning News

(TNS) — Travis Frederick is one of the best players at his position.

The Cowboys center was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl in 2019, returning from the effects of Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

He knew it would take nearly two years to fully recover from the autoimmune disorder and play at an elite level. He was just grateful to play center for the Cowboys in 2019.

His offensive line coach, Marc Colombo gave him high grades for his work. He played in 1,117 offensive snaps and never missed a game.

But Frederick just wasn’t the same player he thought he once was.

Frederick came to grips with this late Monday afternoon when he announced his retirement from football at 29.

He released a late afternoon statement, stunning the football world and putting the Cowboys into a situation some weren’t expecting.

“I started a journey almost two years ago that completely blindsided me,” Frederick said in his statement. “When I developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome, I did not know how to handle things. I was scared. That experience forced me to re-evaluate my life priorities.”

Frederick has a wife. Two kids. A family. Grown man stuff.

Sitting out the 2018 season, while recovering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, gave Frederick a new perspective on life.

The rare disorder attacks the immune system and takes away basic motor skills. Frederick had to learn how to walk again. Lifting weights, blocking defenders, running at full speed and making line protection calls were no longer easy. They were hard. Just doing a pushup was hard.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes, about 30% of those with Guillain-Barre have residual weakness after three years. At least 15% deal with long-term weakness where it requires the use of a walker, wheelchair and about three% may suffer a relapse years after an initial attack.

These are the facts Frederick was weighing as he found the strength to play football again. It was a true testament to the type of man he is: A fighter. Someone to depend on.

All season he said the right things about playing football again, but deep down he knew something was wrong.

“I made my return to the field, played well, overall, and was selected to the Pro Bowl, but it was a difficult year for me,” he said. “Each day, I faced a struggle: I could no longer perform at my highest level. Playing “well” is not what I expected of myself and is not what my teammates deserve. Because of this, I know my days as a football player are done. I am proud of what I have accomplish in my career and I walk away with my head held high.”

Frederick was signed through 2023 and leaves $32.3 million in uncashed checks. He was scheduled to make $7 million in base salary in 2020.

The Cowboys will now have to deal with the loss of Frederick again, this time for good.

Joe Looney, who signed a one-year contract, is the projected starting center now. He took over for Frederick in 2018 when he was recovering from Guillain-Barre. Connor McGovern, a 2019 third-round pick, can also play center so he’ll get a chance, too.

Frederick was quarterback Dak Prescott’s eyes and ears along the offensive line in terms of making all the line protection calls. The year without Frederick, Prescott was sacked 56 times. Last year he was sacked a career-low 23 times.

From a financial standpoint, the Cowboys have two options: They will have $11.04 million in dead money to absorb now or make Frederick a post June 1 departure where its $4.9 million in dead money with $7 million in salary cap savings. There’s also the possibility Frederick will have to return a portion of his signing bonus money back.

When you think about Frederick’s play and the type of person he is, money isn’t an issue. His life, especially his post life career, was something on his mind.

A source said Frederick was thinking about retirement for some time considering the health problems he overcame. But the same source said he was surprised Frederick did retire.

There’s an old boxing adage that when a prize fighter starts thinking of retirement, it’s time to leave before he gets knocked out.

Frederick decided to leave, after seven NFL seasons, on his terms.

“Football is risky,” Frederick said in his statement. “Each day, players to go work knowing this could be their last day playing. Facing the potential end of my career because of my illness forced me to imagine life after football. I had to prepare for my career potentially ending.”