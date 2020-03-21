By Mike Tupa

Many phenomenal basketball players have brightened Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s men’s basketball history.

One of these inextinguishable stars was Darrell Smith, who during his single season at OKWU — then known as Bartlesville Wesleyan College —averaged 35.6 points per game to lead the entire nation — in every division from NCAA-I to NAIA-II — in scoring.

Guards Sadiel Rojas and Steve Briggs helped guide OKWU to the national championship (NAIA-II) back in 2009, and went on to play pro basketball.

While current Eagle standout Brooks Haddock isn’t yet in that category, he’s put together one of the best two-year stints in program history as a freshman and sophomore.

As a return for his explosive exploits in the 2019-20 hoop wars, Haddock has been named to this season’s NAIA-II Men’s Basketball All-America Honorable Mention team.

Haddock pumped in 17.2 points per game, grabbed 2.9 rebounds per game, made 27 steals, gave out 62 assists, shot 88 percent (142-161) from the free throw stripe and hit 42 percent (89-of-213) of his three-pointers.

Haddock scored 27-or-more points in five games and recorded a string of 11-straight games scoring in double-figures.

For his two-year career, Haddock is averaging 14.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 1.1 apg.

He is a career 43-percent shooter on three-pointers and has hit nearly 90 percent of his free throws for two seasons.

He helped lead the Eagles to a 26-8 record and first-round win in the NAIA-II national tournament, before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus panic.

Academic recognition

Four other Eagle warriors earned a spot on the 2019-20 Men’s Basketball Scholar Athlete roster.

They included Kazden Ammons, Tichic Fikipo, Janson Lietzke and Lance Tipton. Tipton was the lone senior of the well-rounded quartet.

The qualifications for the honor included sporting a grade-point average of 3.333 or higher and being a sophomore or older.

Tipton and Lietzke both started 31 games, while Ammons came off the bench to play in 32 or the 34 games.

Fikipo played in 12 games.

Tipton averaged 9.9 ppg and 7.0 rpg.