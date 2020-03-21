By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

When the Oklahoma Wesleyan University baseball season express was swallowed up in the tunnel of coronavirus backlash, Cody Muncy had already established himself — statistically — as arguably the second-most explosive offensive force in the conference.

The junior transfer (Eastern Oklahoma State) ranked in the top five in several categories in the 12-team Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference — No. 1 in hits (45), No. 2 in runs scored per game (1.25), No. 2 in home runs (12), No. 2 in total bases (89), No. 3 in RBI’s (39), No. 4 in RBI’s per game (1.39) and No. 5 in slugging percentage (.848).

Muncy helped OKWU — which is coached by Kirk Kelley — wreak offensive havoc on opposing teams in tandem with senior transfer Isaac Wersland (Lewis-Clark State College, Idaho).

The ball-smashing Wersland also ranked among the leaders in the KCAC, including No. 1 in on-base percentage (.569), No. 2 in slugging percentage (.882), No. 4 in batting average (.435), No. 4 in home runs (10), No. 5 in hits (37), and No. 5 in total bases (75).

The conference’s unquestioned plate terror in 2020 was McPherson (Kan.) College’s Kyle Lux, who was No. 1 in slugging percentage (1.215), No. 1 in RBI’s (54), No. 1 in RBI’s per game (2.08), No. 1 in home runs (18) and No. 1 in total bases (107).

But, Muncy and Werlsand provided OKWU a volcanic one-two punch that made the Eagles one of the most dangerous teams on the conference menu.

Of course, there were several other high-powered Eagles stepping up to the plate, as well, as OKWU appeared to be gaining some traction as mid-March approached.

OKWU’s record evened out at 14-14, thanks to a 13-7 shellacking of Southwestern (Kan.) in the final game prior to the hiatus.

Easton Elliott and A’Darius Council both clubbed two homers in that victory at home.

Whether or not the momentum garnered from that triumph would have pushed the Eagles on to a more consistent winning track will never be known.