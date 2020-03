Luke Fox clubbed three singles and Nik Johnson added a double to help power the Bartlesville Bruins White junior varsity team to a 4-3 victory Thursday against Skiatook.

Lucas Ortiz added two singles, two stolen bases and scored twice, while Jonathon Cole drove in one run.

Fox also pitched the complete-game six hitter, allowing two earned runs (one unearned) and striking out eight batters.

In the top of the seventh, Ortiz scored the winning run on an infield error.