By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Whether easy or difficult, Bartlesville High School’s soccer teams turned in a fulfilling Thursday night under the stars.

In the varsity girls game, the Lady Bruins (6-0) romped past visiting Tulsa East Central, 10-0, at Custer Stadium.

The Bruin boys required a little more sweat and swagger to swat the East Central Cardinals.

Bartlesville won in a 0-0 (5-4) shootout.

Trent Horinek buried the game winner in the penalty kick session — the victory wasn’t sealed until Bruin goalie Cameron Molder made a stop on East Central’s last try.

“It was very exciting,” first-year Bruin head coach Anthony Tucker said.

Next up, the Bartlesville soccer teams slide into spring break before snapping back into action the final full week of March.

Following are more details on Thursday’s triumphs:

Lady Bruins 10, East Central 0

“The girls stepped out and played well,” veteran Bartlesville head coach Aaron Kuntz said.

He offered a partial list of goal scores as Hanna Sparks, three goals; Aubrey Boswell, two goals; Zoe McCabe, two goals; and Brilee Taylor with the game’s final goal.

The match then ended on the 10-goal mercy rule, with about 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

“We played a lot of people and mixed things up,” Kuntz said.

Taylor played the first half in goal for Bartlesville; freshman Sawyer Kirkland took her place in the second half, but Taylor came back into the game for the opportunity to score.

Bruins 0, E. Central 0 (Bruins win so)

Bartlesville came up short on some chances to end this match in regulation.

“We probably had four or five opportunities the last few minutes,” Tucker said, citing some plays on through balls from Grant Molder and Gavin Jerden, trying to set up attackers Jordan Belong and Dylan McCoy.

“We just didn’t connect,” Tucker said. “But, at the same time we were able to weather the storm.”

Storm was the operative word on a night of volcanic intensity.

The East Central coach would receive a yellow and later a red card to be removed from the game, which stoked the East Central fans in the second half.

“In the first half, we completed dominated in possessions,” Tucker said. “They came out in the second half with a whole different type of energy. The East Central student section fed off their coach’s passion.”

But, the Bruins withstood the furor — in no small part due to Jerden, who made his first start.

“He had a couple of goal-saving tackles,” Tucker said.

After the game ended knotted, 0-0, the teams went into the penalty kick shootout, with Bartlesville kicking first.

All five Bruins — Gabriel Ontiveros, Brandon O’Rourke, Belong, Braden Eads and Horinek put the ball into the net. East Central scored on its first four kicks, but Molder rose to the occasion to make the win-clinching save.

This was the third penalty kick win for the Bruins (4-1).

Tucker said the timing of spring vacation is fortuitous.

“I think this is a good time for us to take a break and heal up,” he said. “We have a few injuries and it will be good to take time off to rest our minds and our bodies. … I think all this experience in winning overtimes and winning penalties help us when we get to face the giants of (District) 6A-4.”