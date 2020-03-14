By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Even though their three-game winning streak was spiked by the Woodland Cougars, the young Caney Valley High School baseball squad still has done plenty to justify head coach Shayne Cramer’s confidence.

Caney Valley’s record stood at 4-4 on Thursday, followed split results — a 6-1 victory against Wesleyan Christian and an 11-7 loss vs. Woodland.

Following are summaries of the games:

Caney Valley 6, WCS 1

Blake Yauneridge sparkled on the mound — unleashing a three-hitter with four walks and nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings — to energize the Caney Valley Trojans.

He also hefted a big bat on offense, belting a triple and driving home a run.

Daniel Barham added a double and RBI; Seth Gilbreath blasted a double and scored a run.

Those would be Caney Valley’s only three hits.

But, the Trojans also drew five walks — one each to Haden Fiddler, Bryer Kramer, Jackie Black, Tanner Ryan and Quaid Jones — and Jacob Eaves reached base as a hit batsman.

Kramer stole two bases, followed by Barham, Black, Eaves and Ryan with one apiece.

Caney Valley erupted for four runs in the top of the first — triggered by Barham’s two-bagger to plate Eaves.

Later the same inning, Barham came home on a passed ball, Kramer scored on a passed ball and Black crossed home plate on a passed ball.

Following that run-bonanza uprising, Yauneridge and his defense took it the rest of the way.

Woodland 11, Caney Valley 7

Certainly no shame in this one.

Woodland led by only one run, 5-4, through three innings and erupted in the latter frames to pull away.

Ryan ripped a double and a single and drove home a run to provide the biggest offensive noise for the Trojans.

Gilbreath and Fiddler each contributed two singles, with Fiddler also driving home a run.

Fiddler, Gilbreath and Kramer each succeeded in the stolen base department.

Gilbreath suffered the pitching loss during his 3.2 inning stint. He allowed 11 hits and eight runs and whiffed two batters. Ryan finished up the final 1.1 innings, scattering three hits, striking out three hits and surrendering two earned runs.