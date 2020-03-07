By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

If you wanted a surprise Thursday you would have been better off bringing an Agatha Christie mystery novel into the Bartlesville Bruin Fieldhouse rather than watching two favored men’s teams take care of business during first-round play in the 2020 Great American Conference basketball championship tournament.

No. 1-seeded Southern Nazarene spanked No. 8 Ouachita, 61-49, while No. 2-seeded Southeastern Oklahoma sent Southern Arkansas packing, 83-69.

In Friday’s quarterfinal clashes, No. 5 East Central pulled off a minor upset against No. 4 Oklahoma Baptist, 94-90, and No. 3 Henderson State pulled past No. 6 Arkansas-Monticello, 89-83.

Saturday’s semifinals will pit Southern Nazarene against East Central (noon) and Henderson State against Southeastern Oklahoma (2:15 p.m.).

This is the ninth year of the GAC tourney and the final time it will take place in Bartlesville.

Following are summaries of the men’s quarterfinal games.

SE Oklahoma 83, Southern Arkansas 69

Big Kevin Buckingham wreaked destruction on the inside for the Southeastern Savage Storm on his way to 29 points and eight rebounds. Adam Dworsky checked in with 18 points, followed by Kellen Manek with 17 and Bobby Johnson with 14.

Devante Brooks flooded with the cords with 22 points to top the Southern Arkansas Muleriders. He also yanked down 12 boards to assemble a double-double.

Aaron Lucas knocked down 16 points, spooned out five assists and made six steals to contribute mightily to the Muleriders’ cause, followed by Jalen Brooks with 10 points and three rebounds before he fouled out.

The Muleriders took the battle early to Southeastern.

With 11:07 remaining in the first half, SAU pulled to within three points, 18-15, on two Lucas free throws.

Shortly after, the Muleriders trailed by only two, 20-18, after the artful Dodge Brown buried a trey.

Southeastern failed to answer and SAU tied it up, 20-20, on a Brown deuce.

The score would be knotted against at 23-all.

But, Johnson then dialed in a downtown special to bump the Savage Storm back into the lead — and ignite a 14-0 run.

By the time SAU got back on the board, the Savage Storm had gusted to a 37-23 advantage.

But, the Muleriders didn’t panic.

They patiently whittled down the Southeastern lead, getting back to within 10, 37-27, on Zak-Blue Shagourie’s extended-arm layup in traffic, with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.

Buckingham responded with a triple and the Savage Storm went into halftime with a double-digit advantage, 42-31. Buckingham scored the half’s final bucket on a banging layup that sent him to the floor hard.

Southeastern continued to ride its momentum throughout the second half, going up by 18, 53-37, on a driving Dworsky layup.

The Muleriders never put up the flag of truce and the Savage Storm kept up its hurricane of intensity while trying to advance to the championship final for just the second time in conference history.

Southern Nazarene 61, Ouachita, 49

The SNU Crimson Storm blasted out to a double-digit lead by halftime, 38-28, and held on during a low-voltage offensive game in the second half.

Micah Speight shredded the cords on 6-of-11 shooting from three-point territory and finished with 24 points to lad the Crimson Storm. Manny Dixon added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kendarious Smith and Eric Brown amassed 16 and 12 points, respectively, to top Ouachita. Brown also fingered 13 rebounds.

As suggested by the score, Ouachita didn’t find the fieldhouse nets very hospitable, canning only 19 field goals in 60 attempts.

SNU fared much better (20-of-49) and shot nearly 33 percent (9-of-28) from behind the arc.

One of the Crimson Storm’s heroes was GAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year Jhonathan Dunn, who contributed eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

In addition to his 24 points, Speight gave out six assists and cleaned the glass with six boards.

SNU didn’t allowed Ouachita make any major runs in the second half.

Ouachita never pulled closer than nine points.

Karlyn Kenner ripped a trey with 1:47 left to elevate SNU’s lead to 15, 61-46, to put an exclamation point on the victory.

Oklahoma Baptist 94, East Central 90

Brantly Thompson heated up the cords with 17 points to pace the Oklahoma Baptist Bison offensive attack.

Jaquan Simms checked in with 13 points, followed by Dishon Lowery and Rashad Lewis with 10 apiece.

Lewis also handed out seven assists and made four rebounds.

As a team, Oklahoma Baptist shot 54 percent (32-of-59) from the field and hit half its three-pointers (11-of-22).

East Central boasted three 20-point scorers — Gerren Jackson with 22 points and Camron Talley and Tylor Arnold with 21 each. Arnold flushed 10-of-12 from the free throw stripe.

A layup by Sayvon Milton with eight seconds left put the Bison up by three possessions, 94-87, and sealed the win.

Henderson State 89, Ark.-Monticello 83

Raekwon Rogers played like a human wrecking ball — 22 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and five blocked shots — to lead Henderson State before he fouled out.

Chris Parker checked in with 19 points and three rebounds, while Rel Johnson added 14 points and three rebounds to help lift the Reddies to the semifinals.

Mike Fofana added seven points and seven boards.

K.J. Lesure flooded the nets with 29 points — including seven three-pointers — to fuel the Arkansas-Monticello Weevils’ attack.

Marcus Gilbert added 19 points and six rebounds, followed by Denzel McDuffey with a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds).

The Reddies snapped the nets on nearly 50 percent shooting (30-of-61), while the Weevils made just 33 percent (26-of-80).

But, Arkansas-Monticello powered to an advantage from three-point land, nailing 11 compared to seven for Henderson State.