By Edgar Thompson

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — A day after cruising to the early lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, world No. 1 Rory McIlroy was just happy to walk away Friday mostly unscathed.

A 1-over par, second-round 73 was seven strokes higher than McIlroy’s opening 66. But at 5-under par, he was just two shots back of leaders Tyrell Hatton and Sung Kang and well in the mix entering the weekend at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

“It was a grind,” McIlroy said. “I think I made it more of a grind than I needed to. But yeah, it was tough. I mean, conditions were tricky.

“But all in all, I’m still right there in the golf tournament.”

Many were not so fortunate on a day filled with roller-coaster rounds, blow-up holes and heartbreak.

To many in the 120-player field, Bay Hill must have resembled Mount Everest for golfers looking to scale the leaderboard, stave off the elements and survive a demanding test.

Most people fell off the cliff during Friday’s second round of the API.

Palmer’s golf course flexed its considerable muscle and might have been the day’s big winner.

Tricky winds, thick, three-inch rough and fast, crusty greens combined to bring many players to their knees and led to a Friday scoring average of 74.8 — the highest since the first round in 2011.

McIlroy guessed the late Palmer would have felt like a proud papa seeing Bay Hill — long his baby following his 1970 purchase of the course — challenge every facet of a player’s game.

“This is exactly the type of test that Arnold would have liked to see at his golf tournament,” McIlroy said. “The weather’s cooperated. It’s been sort of cool and breezy. The greens have dried out. But the course is in phenomenal shape.

“If you play well there are scores out there. But if you do get out of position you’re going to struggle like I did today at times.”

During a four-hole stretch to end his opening nine, McIlroy went birdie-bogey-double bogey-birdie. Later after making 5 on the gettable par-5 16th hole, McIlroy said a 20-foot birdie putt on the daunting par-3 17th.

Few avoided such dramatic swings during their rounds, other than players who spent their day in steady decline.

First-round leader Matt Every followed a career-low 65 at Bay Hill with an 83 featuring four double-bogeys to miss the 3-over par cut by a shot.

“Today was rough,” he said.

A day after a rock-solid 67 left him two shots behind Every, Talor Gooch shot 80 to make the cut on the number.

World No. 10 Tommy Fleetwood would have traded two 76s for Gooch’s first two rounds. A week after he contended at the Honda Classic until the final hole, Fleetwood never had a chance at Bay Hill to end a streak of 48 straight made cuts.

“If you’re gonna do it, do it properly and be dreadful on all fronts,” Fleetwood said.

Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Bubba Watson were among other big names not to make the weekend at Bay Hill.

When the dust settled on Friday afternoon, just seven players had scored in the 60s, led by a 5-under 67 by Danny Lee, who is one shot back at 6-under.

Joining McIlroy two shots back are 30-year-old American Harris English and 21-year-old South Korean Sungjae Im, who won last week at the Honda.

“This is a really difficult course,” Im said. “There is definitely a lot of strategy involved. I hope to play well this weekend.”

A day after winds exceeded 20 mph and record temperatures reached 92, the thermometer dipped more than 15 degrees Friday and somewhat lighter winds swept across Bay Hill’s fast, firm fairways. Even good drives were ending up in the ankle-deep rough, leaving players with little chance to reach the green.

Weekend forecasts are calling for cooler temperatures and breezy conditions, with gusts reaching at least 20 mph.

“That’s going to continue to be pretty tricky going into the weekend,” McIlroy said. “You’re going to see a lot of guys taking less and less club off tees just to make sure that they’re holding fairways.”

This style of play could give a decided advantage to McIlroy, the longest and straightest driver left in the field. McIlroy is seeking his second API title in three years and fifth win on Tour since the 2019 Players Championship.

But 10 other players in the top-50 are within five shots of the lead, including the 32nd-ranked Hatton. In 2017, Hatton tied for fourth during his first trip to Bay Hill.

“That would obviously be amazing,” the 28-year-old Englishman said. “The kind of next step in my career. We’ll just see what happens.”

Whatever unfolds the final 36 holes should be interesting, unpredictable and exciting, especially when the leaders are coming down the stretch Sunday.

McIlroy stormed to his 2018 win with a closing 64 during ideal scoring conditions to finish 18-under par for the week. The winner this weekend might have to claw and scratch his way even to reach double-digits under par and sit atop the leaderboard.

McIlroy is confident he can rise to the occasion.

“I think if I shoot two scores in the 60s and get myself to double digits under par, I think I’ll have a really good chance,” he said.