By Abby Bitterman

The Oklahoman

NORMAN (TNS) — With six seconds left on the clock, Kristian Doolittle was on the free throw line with two shots.

OU led by two points as Doolittle took the shots. He missed both.

Texas’ Brock Cunningham grabbed the rebound and gave it straight to Matthew Coleman III.

Coleman took it to the other end of the court, pulled up from 3-point range and drained it, leaving just 0.4 seconds left on the clock with Texas in the lead.

The Longhorns won 52-51 on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

After the game-deciding shot went in, Doolittle threw the facemask he’d been wearing to protect his broken nose on the ground as he walked toward the Sooners’ bench.

“There was nothing I could say in the locker room that would make them feel any better,” OU coach Lon Kruger said of the way the game ended. “I was proud of their fight, and I was proud of their effort.”

On a night when Oklahoma (18-12 overall, 8-9 Big 12) had a chance to solidify its position in the Big 12 and all but lock in its place in the NCAA Tournament, the Sooners struggled. The problem was simple — OU didn’t make enough shots.

OU got off to a slow start, shooting just 30% from the field in the first half. Despite holding a lead with three minutes left before halftime, the Sooners went to the locker room down 30-26.

OU finished with its worst shooting performance of the season, going 14-of-50 from the field for a 28.0 shooting percentage. It was the first time the Sooners shot below 30% for a game this season. The Sooners went just 2-of-20 from behind the 3-point arc.

For the final four minutes of the game, OU only scored at the foul line. The Sooners made 21-of-29 free throws.

Doolittle wasn’t the only one to miss free throws late. Brady Manek also had some failed opportunities at the free throw line.

The game stayed close because Texas (19-11, 9-8) had just as much trouble scoring, shooting 33% from the field.

The Sooners’ lone senior, it was Doolittle’s final home game at OU. The Edmond Memorial product was the Sooners’ leading scorer Tuesday night with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

It was his third-straight game to lead the Sooners in scoring, all with a broken nose.

“When you’ve been in competition, you know how disappointing it is,” Kruger said of Doolittle’s feelings at the end of the game.

OU finishes its regular season at TCU on Saturday.