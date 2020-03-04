By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

With a flock of young talents to break in and a handful of battle-tested returnees that were still playing basketball less than two weeks ago, Caney Valley High School head baseball coach Shayne Cramer’s greatest asset the first few games could be patience.

In Monday’s season opener, the Collinsville High junior varsity handed the fledgling Trojans an 11-2 loss.

“That was probably just our fourth time on the field for the season,” Cramer said. “I was happy to see a lot of things from us. … The kids are buying in to what we’re trying to do.”

But, the squad is serious need of seasoning, of which it should get plenty with four games scheduled this week.

The Trojans are slated to play host Tuesday to Ketchum, Thursday to area rival Barnsdall and Friday to another area rival in Copan.

Caney Valley p layers just out of the basketball gym — after a successful campaign — onto the baseball diamond for Cramer are Daniel Barham, Bryer Kramer, Seth Gilbreath, Jacob Eaves, Jackie Black and Tanner Ryan.

Eaves pitched the first couple of innings on Monday and Hayden Fiddler finished up.

“I thought our pitchers did a good job of keeping the ball low and giving the fielders a chance to make plays,” Cramer said.

Kramer hunkered down at catcher.

“He did a good job behind the plate,” Cramer said. “We had only one passed ball.”

Barham and Gilbreath both walloped a double and Ryan lashed a single to provide some of the Trojans’ offensive highlights.