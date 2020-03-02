By David Wolman

For The Ardmoreite

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two years ago, Kobie Moiser took a chance.

The Plainview sophomore, then in the eighth grade, was at a friend’s house when she received a call from her father, Dustin. He asked Kobie if she wanted to move away from her family to Colorado Springs, Colo, for a year and train at a wrestling club to better her mat skills. It didn’t take much to convince her to move out of state.

“He asked if I wanted to try it out. I said, ‘Why not, it’s experience,’” she said. “I knew that I needed to get tougher.”

Fast forward to Saturday and all of the hard work paid for Moiser, who needed just 87 seconds to pin Stilwell’s Janene Perry and earn the first-ever Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association girls state wrestling title at 127 pounds.

“I’ve been eight-team time state champion, but it doesn’t count towards high school. So, it’s college and stuff,” she said. “It’s really exciting. My family, they really support me a lot. It helps.”

So did the experience of wrestling in Colorado where she underwent surgery twice within a five-month span to repair a torn meniscus, only to come back stronger.

“It really toughened me up because I lived with coaches,” Moiser said. “I didn’t live with my family. I lived with complete strangers for a whole year.”

Competing in a setting as big as Jim Norick Arena is nothing new for Moiser. She’s had plenty of previous experience in high-pressure situations. Moiser has competed against some of the top girl wrestlers in the country at tournaments in California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Nevada. Last year, she earned most outstanding wrestler at the junior high state tournament.

“I think she’s been on a lot of big stages in her career,” Plainview coach Keilan Torres said. “Coming out here and see her containing that momentum and see her wrestle in front of her family, I’m proud of her. I think this is one of the bigger ones because going into the first state tournament for girls is a lot of pressure, especially wanting to be the first one to win a state title at that weight. I think it’s really special for her.”

Other area results:

OKLAHOMA CITY – For the first time, girls across the state, including in southern Oklahoma, took to the mat Friday and Saturday in the inaugural Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association girls state wrestling championships.

Although only one medal was earned by Ardmore-area wrestlers inside Jim Norick Arena – Plainview sophomore Kobie Moiser dominated her way to the 127-pound state title – the event proved to be a great experience for everyone involved.

Davis freshman Daitlyn Webb turned in one of the best performances in The Arbuckles, winning three of five matches at 118 pounds, and came within one win of earning a state medal. Two of those wins were via pin. She finished the season with a 22-10 record.

Another Lady Wolf, sophomore Jaylee Jennings, got her first exposure in the high school state tournament. She finished 0-2. Her two opponents had a combined record of 21-11, including Watonga’s Shawn Johnson (16-5), who defeated Jennings by pin in the first round of their 112-pound match.

Madill sent three Lady Wildcats to Oklahoma City and was led by Abbey Tiernan, who wrestled three matches at 147 pounds, including a second-period pin of Western Heights’ Georgia Smith in her second bout of the weekend. Brayleigh Thompson and Jaeda Townsend also represented the Marshall County squad. Thompson went 0-2 at 112. Townsend lost both matches at 118.

The girls high school state wrestling championships became an officially sanctioned event by the OSSAA last August.