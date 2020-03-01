GROVE — Jay brought the curtain down on the 2019-2020 basketball season for the Miami boys Thursday when the Bulldogs claimed a 61-49 victory in regional play here.

The Wardogs (3-21) had been bumped into the losers’ bracket with a 42-30 loss to Grove in district play.

An 18-7 run spanning the second and third quarters allowed the Bulldogs to erase a 24-21 deficit and gave them a 39-28 lead.

Jay continued to pull away after that.

Jay was up 29-26 at intermission, then outscored the Wardogs 21-10 in the third period.

Miami held a 13-8 in the final stanza, but the Bulldogs padded their lead to as much as 20 points (61-41) with 1:39 remaining in the game.

The Wardogs had three players reach double figures, topped by Keaton Jinks with 15.

Zach Smith scored 14 and Trey Tanner contributed 10.

Others with points for MHS were Jack Satterwhite with seven, Spencer Smith, two, and Karson Jinks, one.

Kaden Kingfisher had 21 points and L Ray Kirk contributed 20 for Jay.