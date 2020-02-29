By Mike Tupa

Like Gideon and his pocket-sized band of robust warriors of Biblical fame, the Wesleyan Christian School girls basketball team proved this season that might is possible with bite-sized numbers.

Despite competing with only seven players — and only six suited up for the start of the playoffs — the Lady Mustangs conquered on both the court and in the classroom.

Back on Feb. 15, the WCS girls captured the program’s first district girls basketball crown in several years, by subduing Shidler, 44-33.

And, the team also has grabbed another major honor — the 2019-20 OSSAA Class B Girls Basketball State Academic Championship.

In fact, this is the second-straight year WCS — which is coached by Chantel White and Sandra Cloud — has brought the award home.

This year’s roster consisted of senior Meghan Clark; juniors Morgen Cloud, Chaney Odden and Janelle Arnold; sophomore Kenzie Hendrix; and freshmen Neveah Ashlock and Rachel Hopkins.

The resourceful crew carved out an eye-popping 3.98 grade-point average.

“It just means a lot for our whole school, that we would have a group of girls interested in athletics that go out and achieve on a daily basis in the classroom,” WCS Athletic Director Kirk Cloud said. “These girls excel in the classroom on top of what they’re doing on the court. The girls went out and represented Wesleyan Christian really well. … This was a good year for them.”

Each of the seven girls play at least two sports and some of them compete in three, Cloud added.

With their short roster the Lady Mustangs (6-16) clawed through a brutal schedule, which included 11 opponents that play in Class A or larger. One of their most powerful foes included Oklahoma Union (22-1), which was ranked No. 9 in the state in Class 2A.

WCS also knocked off a Class 3A opponent in Dove Science, 58-10, and barely loss to Class A Foyil, 30-27.

WCS suffered elimination in the regionals.