OKWU’s baseball team didn’t stay down very long.

Less than 24 hours after suffering a loss to Friends (Kan.), the Eagles powered past Bethany (Kan.), 8-5, on Friday, in Bartlesville.

With the score knotted, 5-5, in the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles erupted for three runs in the home half of the eighth and held on for their 12th season triumph.

Emilio Escobedo punished the ball with two doubles and Kent Korenek clobbered a triple to energize OKWU’s 10-hit attack.

Korenek drove in two runs, followed by Jesus Rojas, Cody Muncy, Isaac Wersland, Easton Elliott, Nigel Smith and A’Darius Council with one RBI apiece.

Smith and Council also each stroked a sacrifice fly.

Dawson Willis turned in his second-straight powerful mound performance for OKWU head coach Kirk Kelley. Willis scattered eight hits in 6.1 innings, walked one batter and struck out six.

Spencer Swanson finished up with a strong stint as closer, throwing 1.1 innings of no-hit, no-run ball. He faced just one batter above the minimum.

During the first seven innings Bethany refused to go away.

But, OKWU proved to be just a little more stubborn with its explosive uprising in the bottom of the eighth.

Escobedo sparked the rally with a one-out double, and was replaced by pinch runner Jaxon English.

Pinch-hitter Smith came up next and drew a walk to put runners on the corner for Council.

Council lifted a sacrifice fly to push OKWU ahead, 6-5.

Tanner Kellerstrass then went to the plate and walked to put two on base.

That brought Korenek to the dish.

The veteran Eagle slugger launched a triple to right-center to plate both insurance runs.