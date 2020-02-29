By Mike Tupa

If you want to enjoy the sweat, grind, pageantry, ruggedness, color and heroic cowboy thrills of the Green Country Classic Ranch Rodeo (GCCRR), you better plan to buy your tickets for two-day event on April 24-25.

This will be the 15th — and final — GCCRR.

“The board is ready to hand (the rodeo) over to a younger group,” explained Lester Gagan, one of the movers-and-shakers of the rodeo, which has been held annually at the Claremore Expo Center.

But, even if it the endeavor continues, it won’t be known as the Green Country Classic, Gagan added.

Those wanting more information about tickets can call 918-342-5357.

Each year the classic raises funds for a specific designated worthy cause.

This year’s venture will be to provide scholarship money for ranch hands that attend high schools in the Green Country area.

In addition, the rodeo also donates to the Crisis for Cowboy fund, which provides up to $1,500 in assistance in family expenses for injured ranch hands.

Funds are accrued through ad revenue from the event program, sponsorships, ticket sales and proceeds from a silent auction.

The rodeo remains very family oriented and doesn’t allow smoking, alcohol or tobacco within the arena, Gagan said.

As it does every year, the classic will recognize someone who has been associated long-term with the rodeo.

The rodeo also is associated with the Working Ranch Cowboys Association and is a qualifier for the WRCA finals in November.

Several of the participating area ranch teams have been associated for many years with the GCCRR.

One that has been involved all 15 years is the Barron-Highsmith & Short Ranches, which is headquartered in Talala.

A handful of the other area ranches listed in last year’s program include the Drummond Land & Cattle Co., headquartered in Pawhuska; the Folk Ranch & Zibell Ranch, headquartered in Lenapah and Wann; Sooner Cattle & Chambers Cattle, headquartered in Pawhuska; and others headquartered throughout Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.

The 2019 GCCRR Board of Directors included Todd Tieperman, Gagan, Jerry Wright, Barbie Wright and Shannon Adcock.