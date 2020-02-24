OKEMAH — McCurtain eliminated the Welch girls from the Class B Area II regional with a 56-38 win in the Saturday losers bracket final.

The Lady Wildcats suffered a 45-33 loss to Kinta in the winners’ side semifinal on Thursday, then they remained alive with a 44-38 decision against Graham-Dustin on Friday.

McCurtain jumped out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter and pulled away.

It was 29-13 at the half then each team scored 12 points in the third frame.

Halle Rupert had 16 points and Reagan Etzel added 15 for the Lady Wildcats.

Chloe Hitz scored five and Rachel Rife and Sayler Hayward chipped in with two each.

McCurtain picked up 15 points from Piper Reed and 11 from Mattie McClellan.

Welch 44, Graham-Dustin 38

The teams swapped big middle periods, but the Lady Wildcats held on thanks to a 15-13 margin over the final eight minutes.

Welch was up 11-9 after one then limited the Chieftains to two points in the second quarter on its was to a 27-11 halftime lead.

Graham flipped things around with a 14-4 margin in the third frame.

Two players were in double figures for Welch: Halle Rupert had 14 and Reagan Etzel added 11.

The Lady Wildcats also picked up seven from Chloe Hitz, six from Sayler Hayward, four from Kailey Hall and two from Rachel Rife.

The Welch boys were eliminated with a 58-30 loss to Graham-Dustin on Friday.

The Wildcats were bumped into the losers’ bracket with a 58-30 loss to Kinta on Thursday.

Graham set the tone for Friday’s game by grabbing an 8-2 first-quarter lead.

The Chieftains were up 19-10 at intermission and held 9-6 and 13-12 scoring edges in the final two periods.

Welch’s point production included 10 from Nate Beaty, eight from Dylan Johnson, five from Seth Hayward, four from Daniel Windle and one from Brady Chenoweth.

Kaycoa White was the Chieftains’ top scorer with 17 points. Austin Fife added 10.