By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Sam Phillips checked in with a solid pitching performance and William Parsley pounded a double to record some of the highlights in Bartlesville High School’s final baseball scrimmage of the week.

The Bruins traveled to Sand Springs High School to garner some more varsity experience in preparation for their season opener in less than two weeks.

Parsley started on the bump and worked 3.2 innings until giving way to Phillips.

Parsley scattered seven hits and three walks while fanning two batters. Four runs were scored during his stint, only three of them earned.

Phillips mopped up the final three innings, giving up just two hits, two runs and one walk.

In addition to Parsley’s double, other offensive positives for Bartlesville included two singles by Alan Covarrubias, a base hit each by Phillips, Zeb Henry and Braeden Winters, a run scored by Henry and Phillips and two stolen bases by Phillips.

Sand Springs outscored the Bruins, 6-2.

Bartlesville eyes three more scrimmages during the next few days.

Dewey is slated to play the Bruins at the Price Fields, but the starting time is uncertain. The E-E was told earlier in the week it would take place at noon, but the starting is listed at 4 p.m. on a website.

The other two preseason tests are at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Collinsville and at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Christian.

Cody Price is the first-year head coach for the Bruins.