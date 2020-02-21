By Mike Tupa

Even though the regular season opener is still about two weeks away, the Bartlesville High School baseball team sipped this week on its first taste of victory during the new Cody Price coaching era.

With Preston Berg and Bradee Rigdon handling the pitching duties, the Bruins zapped Sapulpa High, 2-1, in preseason scrimmage action at Sapulpa.

Next up, the Bruins and Dewey High School are set to tangle Saturday at the Price Complex, located on Tuxedo Blvd.

The matchup originally had been set for Thursday, but due to the biting wind chill forecast, the contest was moved to the prospective warmer weekend.

In the meeting earlier this week at Sapulpa, Berg started on the bump and allowed just two hits and no runs, while striking out three, to secure the win.

Rigdon mopped up the final three innings, scattering two hits and having one unearned run cross the plate. He fanned five of the 13 batters he faced.

Price said that point of preseason contests is not winning or losing but the quality of effort.

“I’m more worried about how we played,” he said. “We really didn’t play really well and we still ended up beating a very good Sapulpa team.”

Price also praised work of Berg and Rigdon on the hill.

“I was definitely pleased with the pitching,” he said. “Both of them threw more than one pitch for strikes.”

Price upped his praise of senior Alan Covarrubias, who pitched in Monday’s scrimmage at Tulsa Union.

“He was throwing three pitches for strikes and spotting it up,” Price said.

Bartlesville is set for its third scrimmage when Dewey High visits Price Field at noon on Saturday.

On the offensive side at Sapulpa, Bartlesville’s William Parsley ripped a double and drove in one of Bartlesville’s runs.

Braeden Winters plated the other run.

Bartlesville grabbed a 1-0 lead when Parsley brought home Sam Phillips off a ground-out and error with one out in the top of the fifth.

Winters came up next and drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Rigdon for what would be the winning run.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sapulpa scored its lone tally.

Rigdon nailed down the win by striking out the final two batters and leaving the potential tying run stranded on an island at third base.