The Oklahoman

LAWRENCE, Kan. — After trading the lead back and forth for most of the first half, Oklahoma and Kansas were tied when Kristian Doolittle nailed a 3-point shot from the top of the arc.

The basket put the Sooners back on top, but it would be the last time they saw the lead. Jayhawks coach Bill Self immediately called a timeout.

Minutes later, KU’s Marcus Garrett knocked the ball away from De’Vion Harmon and up to Dotson, who finished on the other end with a layup.

Seconds later, Garrett stole the ball from Doolittle and finished with a layup of his own.

Two steals, two layups and about 30 seconds was all it took to swing the momentum in Kansas’ favor.

The third-ranked Jayhawks pulled away from there to beat the Sooners 87-70 Saturday afternoon.

There were several things that didn’t go in OU’s (16-9, 6-6 Big 12) favor. Junior forward Brady Manek got two fouls early. The guards didn’t get shots to fall when they drove to the rim. But the change in momentum that came from Garrett’s back-to-back steals in the middle of a 6-0 run for Kansas had the biggest impact on the game.

Garrett led Kansas (22-3, 11-1 Big 12) with a team-high 24 points and seven assists, but his four steals were crucial in changing the game. The plays he created off the steals got the 16,300 fans in Allen Fieldhouse roaring.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Sooners. Doolittle finished with a game-high 27 points — the most scored by a visiting player against Kansas this season — and added 12 rebounds. However, OU shot just 35.8% from the field.