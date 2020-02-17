By Edgar Thompson

Orlando Sentinel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (TNS) — The Daytona 500 was postponed until Monday for just the second time during the history of NASCAR’s showcase event.

A rain delay of more than two hours washed out Daytona International Speedway, sending fans scurrying for cover and race teams packing up well before race officials decided to call off the race.

The race now is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. Monday and will still be broadcast on Fox. The weather forecast calls for mostly cloudy weather with a 10% chance of rain.

The 2012 race, won by Matt Kenseth, did not finish until early Tuesday after Juan Pablo Montoya crashed into a jet dryer following a rain delay, causing a huge explosion.

Drivers completed just 20 laps Sunday, with pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading all of them. Following his win during Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels, Joey Logano said Stenhouse had the fastest car among the 40-man field.

The Great American Race featured the star-studded lineup of Donald Trump and Dale Earnhardt Jr. before anyone even took the track.

Trump joined George W. Bush as the only U.S. president to serve as grand marshal at The Great American Race.

With his supporters out in droves and cheering his every move, Trump uttered the iconic phrase “Gentlemen, start your engines!” before taking a lap around the 2.5-mile oval in his limousine ahead of the 40-car field.

But by the time the drivers had followed the pace car around the track a few more times, the first rain delay was underway. Earnhardt had to wait 50 minutes before he could drop the green flag.

Voted the sport’s most popular driver for 15 consecutive years prior to his 2017 retirement, the 45-year-old best known as “Junior” stuck around the flagstand for a lap or two to soak in the speed and sounds he admitted he missed since moving to the TV booth.

Earnhardt barely had time to settle into his seat before the rains arrived again.

“It wouldn’t be a normal Daytona 500 without dealing with some rain delays,” driver Kyle Larson said during the second stoppage.