By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

A.J. Archambo earned the honor of starting on the mound in Friday’s season opener for the Oral Roberts University baseball team.

And, he didn’t disappoint.

Archambo — a former three-sport star at Bartlesville High School — clamped down on Merrimack for four innings prior to being taken out for a no-decision outing. He gave up five hits, two walks and no earned runs, although Merrimack scored an unearned tally against him. Archambo also fanned four batters during his 78-pitch workday.

Oral Roberts claimed the win, 2-1.

Archambo is starting his junior season with the Golden Eagles.

Last season he fashioned a winning record (4-3), but made only two starts, while coming out of the bullpen 20 times. He rang up 46 strikeouts and allowed 28 walks in 39.1 innings, and finished with a 5.72 earned run average.

Archambo excelled during summer college play in the Frontier League.

Women’s swimming University of Kansas

Just call it the pipeline — Bartlesville High School’s direct connection with the University of Kansas women’s swimming team.

Four former Bartlesville Lady Bruin pool titans — senior Haley Downey, sophomores Kate Steward and Greta Olsen and freshman Erin Downey — have made a major impact on KU’s success.

In the team’s final regular season meet of the 2019-20 season, Steward captured three championships and Olsen added another — while Haley Downey came in runner-up in the 200 breaststroke — to help power KU squad to a 204-111 wipeout of Iowa State.

Next up are the Big 12 Championships, set for the final week of February.

KU started off the dual meet against Iowa like a lit stick of dynamite with explosive intent.

In the first event, Steward swam the second leg on Kansas’ winning 200 medley relay squad, which hit the wall at 1:43.36.

Haley Downey and Olsen — who are cousins — combined to help propel another of the team’s relays to fourth place.

Steward went on to claim two individual titles — the 100 breaststroke (1:03.26) and the 200 breaststroke (2:16.91).

Haley Downey surged to second place — just behind Steward — in the 200 breaststroke (2:19.26), and also came in fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.13).

Olsen powered to the top spot in the 100 butterfly (:56.35); she came in third in 200 butterfly (2:04.65), less than a quarter-second behind the winner.

Erin Downey competed in multiple individual events but just missed out placing. Her top years are ahead of her.

Erin Epperson (Bartlesville)

Women’s tennis

Creighton University

Epperson swept both No. 4 singles matches in Creighton’s most recent outings.

In a 4-0 win against Saint Louis, Epperson broomed her foe, 6-2, 6-3.

Next up, she blitzed to a 6-1, 6-1 triumph during a 7-0 rout of Northern Illinois.

Barron Tanner (Bartlesville)

Men’s basketball

NOC-Tonkawa

Tanner has continued to ring up big points coming off the bench for the Mavericks.

He punished the nets for 14 points — including 4-of-7 shooting on three-pointers — in a 105-58 destruction of Redlands. Tanner also recorded 2-for-2 at the free throw stripe, hauled down three boards and made one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes.

The Mavericks also scored in the triple digits in a 100-74 rout of Connors State. Tanner contributed eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. He knocked down two treys.

In a 96-71 thumping of NOC-Enid, Tanner contributed nine points, three rebounds and a steal.

During those three games, Tanner connected on 8-of-13 from behind the arc.

The Mavericks are 23-3.

Jena’ Williams (Bartlesville)

Women’s basketball

University of Nevada

Williams — who is a true freshman — produced a crucial six points, two rebounds and no turnovers in an 80-76 thriller against San Jose State. She nailed 2-of-3 three-pointers and played 21 minutes as a starter.

During a 62-59 victory against UNLV, Williams came off the pine to play 19 minutes, hand out two assists and again played mistake-free.

During a 71-67 triumph against Air Force, Williams saw 17 minutes of court time and registered two points, three boards, two assists and two steals.

Nevada has won three straight to improve to 13-12.