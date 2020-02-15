By Scott Wright

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s final leg of its Big 12 reunion tour is officially on the schedule for 2034.

In the years since the original Big 12 Conference lost four teams, Oklahoma State has played three of them, with bowl matchups against Colorado, Missouri and most recently, Texas A&M.

Now, the Cowboys have added the fourth, Nebraska, to their football schedule for the 2034-35 seasons in a home-and-home deal announced Thursday.

Nebraska will host the Cowboys on Sept. 16, 2034, with the return game in Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.

The Cowboys and Cornhuskers met every year from 1960-2010 as members of the Big Eight Conference, then the Big 12.

While Nebraska has controlled the overall series 37-5-1, Oklahoma State won three of the final five matchups before the Nebraska left for the Big Ten.

Nebraska adds to a strengthening list of Power 5 opponents on the OSU non-conference schedule in the coming years, with Arizona State, Arkansas and Oregon.

Here’s a look at all of Oklahoma State’s future opponents:

2020

Sept. 3: Oregon State

Sept. 12: Tulsa

Sept. 19: Western Illinois

2021

Sept. 4: Missouri State

Sept. 11: Tulsa

Sept. 18: at Boise State

2022

Sept. 3: Central Michigan

Sept. 10: Arizona State

Sept. 17: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2023

Sept. 2: Central Arkansas

Sept. 9: at Arizona State

Sept. 16: South Alabama

2024

Sept. 7: Arkansas

Sept. 14: at Tulsa

2025

Sept. 6: at Oregon

Sept. 20: Tulsa

2026

Sept. 5: at Tulsa

Sept. 12: Oregon

2027

Sept. 11: at Arkansas

Sept. 18: Tulsa

2028

Sept. 16: at Tulsa

2029

Sept. 15: Tulsa

2030

Sept. 14: at Tulsa

2031

Sept. 13: Tulsa

2032

Sept. 18: Arkansas

2033

Sept. 17: at Arkansas

2034

Sept. 16: at Nebraska

2035

Sept. 15: Nebraska