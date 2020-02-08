By Mike Tupa

When it comes to excelling, few do it better than the X-cel teams of Bartlesville Gymnastics sponsored by Phillips 66 Company.

The club’s X-cel Gold and X-cel Platinum teams both remained unbeaten after traveling the golden-brick highway last weekend to the Land of Oz Invitational to Wichita, Kan.

The Wichita Gymnastics Club hosted the popular event, as warm and fuzzy as Toto’s furry coat.

Bartlesville blasted through the competition like a house-ripping cyclone.

In the X-cel Platinum Division A group, the Phillips girls swept five of the top six places, led by Annika Dennis, who won first-place All-Around (37.7). Dennis racked up a string of gold medals — on the vault, the uneven bars and the floor exercise.

Kareeen Measles nailed down first place on the balance beam, which meant a Bartlesville warrior won the top spot in all four compulsory events.

The Phillips battlers won the All-Around championship in three of the four divisions in the X-cel Gold wars — Lyndsey Lief (Division A, 37.525), Elizabeth Snider (Division C, 37.65) and Anna Edmundson (Division D, 38.375).

Edmundson made it a perfect sweep — gold on the vault, bars, beam and floor.

Lief claimed three first places — vault, beam and floor.

Snider snared the top spot on the bars and beam.

These winners — and the entire Bartlesville contingent in Wichita — did “a fabulous job,” Bartlesville Gymnastics Head Coach/Director Lorrie Bertolet said. “They are strong and competing great. I look forward to what they can all accomplish in the years to come.”

XCEL DIAMOND

Madilyn Wilson

All-Around: 34.2 (2nd) — Vault: 8.4 (2nd), Bars: 8.6 (2nd), Beam: 8.025 (2nd), Floor: 9.175 (3rd).

XCEL PLATINUM (Division A)

Annika Dennis

All-Around: 37.7 (1st) — Vault: 9.2 (1st), Bars: 9.5 (1st), Beam: 9.3 (3rd), Floor: 9.7 (1st).

Abi Hargis

All-Around: 36.85 (3rd) — Vault: 8.8 (4th), Bars: 9.35 (3rd), Beam: 9.25 (4th), Floor: 9.45 (5th).

Kayreen Measles

All-Around: 36.8 (4th) — Vault: 8.65 (6th), Bars: 9.2 (5th), Beam: 9.45 (1st), Floor: 9.5 (3rd).

Makayla Henson

All-Around: 36.775 (5th) — Vault: 9.15 (2nd), Bars: 8.9 (7th), Beam: 9.1 (5th), Floor: 9.625 (2nd).

Abby Fielder

All-Around: 36.2 (6th) — Vault: 8.3 (9th), Bars: 9.4 (2nd), Beam: 9.05 (6th), Floor: 9.45 (6th).

XCEL PLATINUM (Division C)

Tiara Benavides

All-Around: 35.325 (3rd) — Vault: 8.55 (5th), Bars: 9.05 (2nd), Beam: 8.725 (3rd), Floor: 9.0 (6th).

XCEL GOLD (Division A)

Lyndsey Lief

All-Around: 37.525 (1st) — Vault: 8.95 (1st), Bars: 9.425 (3rd), Beam: 9.55 (1st), Floor: 9.6 (1st).

XCEL GOLD (Division B)

Emily Christenson

All-Around: 35.725 (6th) — Vault: 8.4 (9th), Bars: 8.75 (7th), Beam: 9.375 (1st), Floor: 9.2 (3rd).

XCEL GOLD (Division C)

Elizabeth Snider

All-Around: 37.65 (1st) — Vault: 9.15 (2nd), Bars: 9.6 (1st), Beam: 9.65 (1st), Floor: 9.25 (4th).

XCEL GOLD (Division D)

Anna Edmundson

All-Around: 38.375 (1st) — Vault: 9.475 (1st), Bars: 9.8 (1st), Beam: 9.75 (1st), Floor: 9.35 (1st).