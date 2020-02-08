Nowata High School’s girls basketball team whittled out a rugged win Friday night against a determined Copan High School squad battling on its homecourt.

Paced by three girls in double-figures — Allysa Barnes, 12 points; and Mackenzie Barnes and Aiden Thompson with 10 apiece — the Nowata Lady Ironmen held on for a 49-41 victory.

“We didn’t shoot very well the first half,” first-year Nowata head coach Amanda Ott Henderson said.

Neither did Copan. The teams combined for just 33 points prior to halftime, with Nowata leading, 18-15.

But, Nowata would scored 22 points — led by Allysa Barnes with eight — in the fourth quarter to pull ahead.

Rounding out Nowata’s scorers were Ty Brown, six points, Rylee Collier, two; and Alexis Malone,one.

“We let them get some offensive boards and kind of went brain dead at the end,” Copan head coach Kristy Bryan said about the fourth quarter disparity.

Caitlyn Carlock canned 12 points to lead Copan, followed by Carli Barnett with eight, Tatum Williams with five, Skylar Odum with five, Sarah Gilliland with five, Abbey Davis with three and Karabeth Hollingsworth with two.

Williams also hauled down 13 rebounds and Barnett made 11 blocks.

“We just didn’t shoot the ball well,” at 16 percent, Bryan added.