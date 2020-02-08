By Mike Tupa

When their final chapter for the 2019 baseball season is completed, the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Eagles might well look back to their trip to California as the catalyst.

Coming off a four-game losing streak — the program’s longest since 2016 — the Eagles snapped back Thursday to thump Hope International University, 5-2, in a contest played in Fullerton, Calif.

Cody Muncy slammed a homer and drove in three runs and Jesus Rojas smashed a double and recorded two RBI’s to energize the Eagles to the boisterous bounce-back conquest.

Earlier in the day, Hope International blanked the Eagles on a one-hitter, 6-0.

OKWU finished up its weekend playing excursion to the The Golden State in a twinbill against Westmont (Calif.).

Kirk Kelley is in his fourth season as the OKWU head coach. Kelley has been dealt some tough blows this season — namely the loss for the season for returning ace Mike Anderson, preseason All-American slugger Drenis Ozuna and starting infielder Ben Replogle.

Even to, the Eagles have held their own at 4-4 — and the quality win against Hope International might be a bonding rally for the young roster.

Following their California trip the Eagles will be home on Tuesday to host College of the Ozarks in a 1 p.m. game.

Following are summaries of Thursday’s contests.

Hope Int. 6, OKWU 0

The Eagles limped into this contest on the tailwind of a 0-and-3 grinder a few days earlier against Lyon (Ark.) College.

Perhaps they were still suffering from jet lag from their trip from Bartlesville to Los Angeles when they took on Hope International in the first game Thursday — although their woes likely had much more to do with the home team’s pitching rotation of I. Guerrero and J. Dressel. They combined on a one hitter, with five walks and 13 strikeouts,

Rojas lashed a single for OKWU’s lone hit. But, the Eagles did warm up the basepath on five walks — two to Danny Perez and one each to Isaac Wersland, A’Darius Council and Jaxon English.

Council also pilfered a base. OKWU (4-4) left seven runners stranded in what was their second shutout loss of the season.

Kelley utilized three pitchers, starter Team Hackler and relievers Cole Allen and Zachary McDermott.

Hope Internationals offense combined for 11 hits, six earned runs, six walks and five strikeouts.

OKWU wins, 5-2

Eagle pitchers Crosby Bringhurst and Hunter Mayes worked on a combined five-hitter, with three walks and six strikeouts on 105 pitches.

Bringhurt didn’t allow a run and gave up only one hit during his three-inning stint.

Mayes finished up the final four innings, scattering four hits and two walks and allowing two earned runs.

Each pitcher whiffed three batters.

While the pitchers and their defense clamped down on Hope International’s attack, the Eagle offense did what it needed.

The Eagles clawed out to a 2-0 lead and never trailed. After the home team tied the score, 2-2, in the bottom of the sixth, OKWU erupted for three runs in the top of the seventh and held on.

OKWU opened its seventh inning rally on a leadoff walk to Tanner Kellerstrass — although he was retired shortly after on a fielder’s choice by Matt Martinez.

Dylan Stowell then earned a base on balls to join Martinez on base; Council came off the pine as a runner for Stowell.

Following a pitching change, the next Eagle batter popped up to third for the second out.

But, that’s when Muncy — called on to pinch-hit for Nigel Smith — delivered like the U.S. Air Force with a bunker buster.

Muncy blasted a homer to past the right field fence to power OKWU to a 5-2 lead.

Hope International failed to answer in the bottom of the seventh.

Eagle pitcher Mayes opened up the Hope International at-bat by whiffing the first batter.

The next batter singled, but the following hitter grounded out to first base for the second out.

Mayes fanned Hope International’s subsequent batman to end the game.

Muncy and Rojas both walloped two hits to pace OKWU’s offensive effort. Wersland added a single.

Stowell drew two of OKWU’s four walks.

Wersland and Kellerstrass each put down a sacrifice hit and Easton Elliott pilfered a base.