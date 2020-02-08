Points came tough in crunch time during an otherwise valiant effort Friday night by both the Bartlesville High Lady Bruins and Bruins at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

Both teams saw victory within their grasp — but it turned out to be a slippery proposition.

In the girls’ game, Muskogee edged the Lady Bruins, 52-51, in overtime.

Bartlesville had led by five, 49-44, early in overtime, but Muskogee finished with a 7-2 run to win.

In the boys game, Bartlesville trailed by just one point, 38-37, in the last few minutes.

But, the Bruins squandered multiple chances to take the lead and Muskogee held on for the nine-point victory, 46-37.

L.P. Smith drilled 14 points for the Bruins, who finished oh, so close of breaking a losing streak that extends back to January.

Next up, Bartlesville travels Tuesday to Jenks and on Friday to Broken Arrow.

Bartlesville’s next home game is set for Feb. 18 against Tulsa Union.

Following is a closer look at Friday’s action:

Lady Bruins

Chloe Martin scored well more than 20 points for her season high for Bartlesville (6-12), which finished within an eyelash of snapping a four-game losing streak and also sweeping Muskogee for the season.

With Jordan Bilger displaying a hot hand early, Bartlesville took the lead in the first quarter but trailed at the break, 16-13.

Lydia Knollmeyer’s basket early in the third quarter knotted the score at 19-19.

She later hit two free throws to put Bartlesville on top, 22-20.

Elise Rovenstine, making her return from the injury list, dialed in a couple of clutch three-pointers in the second half to help the Lady Bruins lead most the way — but never by much.

The score was tied, 42-42, at the end of regulation. A couple of Martin free throws helped send into the extra period.

But, after Bartlesville went up by two possessions in overtime, Muskogee succeeded in a last-ditch rally.

Bruins

Muskogee appeared to be in control of this one a good share of the way — until the Bruins made a fiery comeback, sparked by a bucket by Gage Keaton and a three-pointer by Caleb Perry.

The Bruins erased a nine-point deficit down to one point by the end of the third period, 35-34.

Bartlesville continued to scrap throughout the final period, getting within one point on two Perry free throws and one by Caden Davis.

But, Muskogee ended the game on an 8-0 run to hold on for the triumph.