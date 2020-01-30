By Jason Anderson

The Sacramento Bee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TNS) — Sacramento Kings fans kept waiting for their team to make a run against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night after watching them rally from a 27-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday in Minneapolis, but that never happened.

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and rookie two-way player Luguentz Dort had a career-high 23, leading the Thunder to a 120-100 victory over the Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points for the Thunder (29-20), who shot 50% from the field and made 44.1% from 3-point range. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points to lead the Kings (17-30), who made just 9 of 39 (.231) from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox had 19 points. Buddy Hield was held to 13 after scoring a career-high 42 in the win over Minnesota.

Both teams started slowly. The Kings missed eight of their first 11 shots. The Thunder missed 10 of 14 to begin the game. The Kings trailed 23-16 after going 6 of 21 from the field and 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the opening period.

The Kings got within three on a couple of occasions early in the second quarter, but the Thunder staged a 10-0 run to take a 59-43 lead on a 3-pointer by Schroder.

Oklahoma City led 59-47 at the half. Sacramento cut the deficit to seven early in the third quarter, but the Kings couldn’t build on that momentum. The Thunder quickly reestablished a double-digit lead and continued to pour it on, leading by as many as 23 in the third and 29 in the fourth.

———

REMEMBERING KOBE BRYANT

“KO-BE” chants rang out inside the arena after the Kings aired a special video tribute to Kobe Bryant and observed a 24-second moment of silence prior to the game. Another tribute video aired during a first-quarter timeout featuring Kings general manager Vlade Divac, assistant general manager Peja Stojakovic, coach Luke Walton, longtime radio play-by-play announcer Gary Gerould and Hield, each of whom shared thoughts and memories of Bryant.

“His legacy is going to live forever,” Stojakovic said.

Earlier in the day, the Kings announced plans to further honor Bryant’s memory during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the only team he played for during his illustrious 20-year career. In addition to an in-game video tribute, the Kings will construct an art installation in the plaza outside the Grand Entrance to the arena, where fans will be invited to leave notes and flowers.

Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others when their helicopter crashed Sunday in Calabasas. Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, a five-time NBA champion and a former league MVP. He was also a noted rival of the Kings, who clashed with the Lakers in the playoffs three times from 2000-02, including a memorable seven-game series in the 2002 Western Conference finals.