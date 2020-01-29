By Sarah K. Spencer

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

TORONTO (TNS) — After falling behind early, the Hawks (12-36) got down by as much as 28 in a 130-114 loss to the Raptors (33-14) Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Below are some takeaways from the loss:

1. With five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, pretty much all of which was garbage time, the Hawks avoided shooting a season-low percentage from 3-point range. They went 12-for-47 (25.5%), and their season-low is 6-for-20 (20%) in a loss in Chicago Nov. 6. The Hawks have been at or near the bottom of the league in 3-point percentage pretty much all this season, but many of their misses in Tuesday’s loss weren’t contested — they were open looks that simply missed the mark, which kept them from chipping away at the deficit in a substantial way: “I think the easy answer is we missed a lot of open, wide-open shots that we’ll take every night we step out on the court,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “The reality is we didn’t change the game, defensively and physicality-wise, because we weren’t making shots. We let our offense really dictate our energy and our tempo and our pace and our mood.” Overall, the Hawks are last in the league in 3-point percentage (32.3%). They take them at a higher volume (eighth-most attempts with 35.6) and make an average of 11.5 3’s per game (which puts them at 19th).

2. The Hawks, who were short-handed and lacking some size without centers Alex Len (right hip flexor strain) and Bruno Fernando (left calf strain), trailed by as much as 17 in the first half, and the game quickly got even more out of hand in the second. In the fourth quarter, the Raptors went on a 14-0 run to make it 111-83 as the Hawks were held scoreless until the 8:01 mark. Toronto, which has won eight games in a row, led by double-digits for the entire second half and was led by All-Star Pascal Siakam (24 points) and Serge Ibaka (24 points). “It was just one of those nights,” said Trae Young, who finished with 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3-point range, 7-8 FT) and 13 assists. “Sometimes your shot doesn’t fall. … Nights like that, sometimes, you’ve got to give them credit. They did a lot of different schemes defensively, but they didn’t want me to score.” John Collins led the way with a game-high 28 points and game-high 12 rebounds.

3. Vince Carter, who played the first six-plus seasons of his NBA career with the Raptors, received a warm welcome, complete with a standing ovation after a video honoring his time in Toronto played on the jumbotron. Carter, who had 10 points and five rebounds, won Rookie of the Year in 1999 (he was drafted in 1998), won the Slam Dunk contest in 2000 and averaged 23.4 points, 3.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds during his career as a Raptor. This marked Carter’s 1,522nd appearance in a game, which ties Dirk Nowitzki for third place in NBA games played (Robert Parish is first with 1,611 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is second with 1,560). “All the other arenas where I’ve seen old Raptor clips, it’s been cool,” Carter said. “But you see those clips when you’re actually in this building and you recall moments, situations, spots on the floor, how plays evolve, I remember those things and it’s always a little special, it’s always been special when you’re actually right here in the building.”

4. Tributes to NBA-great Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, continued. The Raptors honored Bryant with a 24-second moment of silence before the game (Bryant wore No. 24 for the last half of his 20-season career with the Lakers). When the Hawks’ score reached 81 in the third quarter, the normally white numbers on Scotiabank Arena’s jumbotron turned purple (Bryant famously scored 81 points against the Raptors in 2006). Around the league, players have worn No. 24 (or No. 8, which Bryant wore for the first half of his career) and opened up games with eight-second backcourt violations and 24-second shot-clock violations. They’ve also written names and messages on their shoes in his honor, as Young did in the Hawks’ win vs. the Wizards Sunday (Young also wore No. 8 to start Sunday’s game before switching back to his normal No. 11).

5. Turnovers continue to hurt the Hawks. They had 18 turnovers in the loss and the Raptors capitalized, scoring 30 points off those turnovers. Overall, the Hawks lead the league in turnovers with 16.8 per game.

———

Celts power to win

MIAMI (TNS) — As much as anything, this 109-101 loss Tuesday night to the Boston Celtics was a reminder.

No, not of what now is a 3-6 Miami Heat record on the second nights of back-to-back games this season.

Nor of there now being two losses in the last three home games after near invincibility previously at AmericanAirlines Arena.

But rather a reminder of what eventually is to follow, games with this type of intensity in a best-of-seven playoff format.

Counterpunching most of the way before running out of gas late, the Heat fell in what well could be a postseason preview, potentially in the first round, both teams likely to finish anywhere from No. 2 to No. 6 in the uber-competitive Eastern Conference playoff race behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat fell behind by 13 early and then trailed 36-29 at the end of the opening period, 53-48 at halftime and 80-76 going into the fourth quarter.

From there, a Marcus Smart 3-pointer put the Celtics up 92-81 with 7:39 to play.

That’s when Jimmy Butler scored five straight points to bring the Heat within 92-86, before a 3-pointer by the Celtics’ Kemba Walker muted that rally, on a night the Heat closed at .371 from the field.

Guard Goran Dragic led the Heat with 23 points, with Butler adding 20 and Bam Adebayo closing with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 29 points, supported by 25 from Jaylen Brown, with the Celtics playing in the injury absence of Jayson Tatum.

A night after Adebayo closed with his third career triple-double, one that included 10 assists, this time there was one for the Heat center, coming with 22 seconds to play.

The Celtics entered fourth in the league in defensive rating and forced Adebayo to play more as scorer.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra such instances are all is part of a learning curve.

“The more experience that he’s getting, the more confidence, all of these things are creating a different player,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. He’s a winning player, but even where he is right now, I believe he’ll be a different player by the end of the season, March and April, to prepare for the playoffs, the way he’s progressing right now.”

After yielding 36 first-quarter points, the Heat made extensive use of their zone in limiting Boston to a 17 in the second period. The alignment was particularly effective and disruptive with Derrick Jones Jr. and Butler at the top.

In fact, after Adebayo was called for his third foul midway through the second period, Spoelstra elected to insert Chris Silva instead of Kelly Olynyk, with Silva more active in the defensive alignment.

The Heat were without Kendrick Nunn for a third consecutive game due to a sore Achilles.

Tyler Herro again started in place of Nunn, who now can take advantage of the Heat being idle until a Saturday game in Orlando.

“He’s doing a ton of treatment and a little bit of activity,” Spoelstra said. “This’ll be a good stretch coming up.”

Dion Waiters (11 points) made his third consecutive appearance after being held out of the season’s first 44 games.

This time he played as the Heat’s fourth reserve, behind, in order, James Johnson, Dragic and Jones.

As was the case with a productive opening stint Monday against the Magic, Waiters again sparked the Heat in the second period, this time with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting that included a pair of 3-pointers.

Waiters stood 2 of 3 from beyond the arc at the half, with the rest of his teammates 2 of 13 over the opening two periods.

Unlike Monday, Waiters also was given second-half minutes.

Of how he is utilizing Waiters, Spoelstra said. “Everybody be available, play your minutes hard, contribute. It’s a pretty simple formula.”

Although not as pronounced as during Monday night’s game, there were several tributes for Kobe Bryant, from the anthem singer performing in his memory, to lit signage atop the basketball stanchions with the numbers “8” and “24” illuminated in purple and gold, to the coaching staffs, as was the case league wide, working in signature Bryant foot ware.

———

Pelicans rip Cavs

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Two eras collided Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. One tugged at the heart and drew tears, the other piqued interest and drew a crowd.

The Pelicans’ 125-111 victory over the Cavaliers was more about the past and future of the league than it was the immediate result.

The Cavs (13-35) snapped a seven-game losing streak Monday in Detroit, but were no match for the fast, long and athletic Pelicans, who scored 104 points through three quarters and shot 53% from the field for the game.

In what looked like a near sellout, fans came to see the road debut of Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, the first overall pick out of Duke. A few admirers of the player touted as a generational talent lined up outside before the doors opened.

His playing time still limited in his fourth game since arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, Williamson made an impact, but not as spectacularly as he did in his Jan. 22 debut. He scored 14 points, making 7 of 13 shots, with nine rebounds and an assist in a season-high 28 minutes.

It was also the Cavs’ first home game since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

In the first half, Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr., a Lakers rookie during Bryant’s farewell season, wore Bryant’s No. 24 instead of his father’s No. 22 that hangs in the rafters.

Before tipoff, the Cavs remembered Bryant with pictures and the words honor, respect and appreciation superimposed, followed by 24.8 seconds of silence. Some cut through the quiet by yelling his name or “We love you Kobe.”

The teams started with 8-second and 24-second violations, as many in the league have done since the Hall of Fame-bound guard’s passing. Bryant wore both Nos. 8 and 24 during his 20-year career.

During the first timeout, a Cavs-produced video of Bryant’s highlights playing in Cleveland was shown on the Humongotron. There was no coaching done on the Cavs’ bench as all stood and watched.

Williamson started slowly, going 0 for 1 from the field with two rebounds in his first seven-minute stint. The Pelicans started feeding him in the second period, with Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart hitting him for layups.

But at the 7:52 mark of that quarter, Cavs’ 6-foot-1 guard Collin Sexton blocked Williamson from behind, an indication that the 6-foot-7, 285-pound forward has a way to go to work himself into game shape.

That wasn’t the only Cavs highlight. They scored their final basket of the first half on Kevin Love’s sideline inbounds pass for an alley-oop to Tristan Thompson for a layup.

Sexton led the Cavs with 24 points, Kevin Porter Jr. added 21 points. Nance scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and posted his fourth double-double in the past five games with 11 rebounds. He tied a career-high with seven assists, falling three shy of his first career triple-double.

The Cavs cut a 22-point Pelicans’ lead to 10 late the third quarter and were still within striking distance at 110-100 with 6:26 to go, but Nicolo Melli made back-to-back 3s to put it out of reach.

The Pelicans (19-29), who lost 13 consecutive games in late November and December, seem to be putting it together. They improved to 8-6 in January and 2-2 since Williamson made his debut.

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 28 points and eight assists and Brandon Ingram added 24 points and six assists.

The Cavs were without rookie guard Darius Garland, who rested on the second night of a back-to-back.

———

Hornets end streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TNS) — The Charlotte Hornets found a team that much more flawed than themselves. The losing streak is over.

The Hornets held the New York Knicks to 42 second-half points for a 97-92 victory at Spectrum Center on Tuesday. That ended an eight-game losing streak that started after the Hornets’ best victory of the season — beating the Mavericks in Dallas on Jan. 4.

Terry Rozier finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets. The Knicks got 24 points from Julius Randle and 23 from Marcus Morris.

Hornets coach James Borrego guessed right on a challenge of a foul against Devonte Graham in the fourth quarter. Replay not only reversed the call against Graham (a shooting foul on a made 3-pointer), but Morris was charged with an offensive foul.

The Hornets improved to 16-31. The Knicks fell to 13-35.

Center Willy Hernangomez played so little in the first half of the season that he looked like a write-off. Tuesday, he had his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Unreliable defense in the post has been the flaw that limits Hernangomez. But he’s a good rebounder in traffic and has a knack for scoring in the post. Borrego gave Hernangomez some minutes on the West Coast trip, and he’s been sapping time from Bismack Biyombo ever since.

It was predictable the Hornets would have some residual jet-lag after flying to Paris and back past week for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. They couldn’t have looked more flat in the first quarter, missing 11 of their first 13 shots from 3-point range.

Making it worse, starting point guard Graham was so sick the Hornets announced a half-hour before tip-off that Graham would miss his first game of the season. Then, Graham was able to bounce enough to play, but clearly wasn’t right, missing five of his first six shots.

Borrego’s rotations are quite fluid this season, so it’s risky to make too much of who does and doesn’t play in a given game. However, it’s interesting that three of the four Hornets with seven or more NBA seasons — Nic Batum, Biyombo and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist — didn’t get in Tuesday.

Could that foreshadow Borrego leaning more heavily toward young guys in playing-time decisions as the season progresses? There will be a lot of games in March and April when the Hornets are far out of any playoff race.

The Hornets chose not to use a roster spot this season on a third point guard. That’s no big deal for a team in rebuild mode, but it nearly became a short-term problem due to Graham’s illness. Neither of the point guards, Graham and Terry Rozier, has missed a game this season, but sooner or later it’s inevitable one will.

Who would be the fill-in backup at the spot? Batum and Cody Martin are decent facilitators and Malik Monk has skills in the pick-and-roll, but there is no one obvious candidate.

———

Philadelphia wins big

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Here are some takeaways from the 76ers’ victory over the Golden State Warriors.

—Neto to the rescue

The 76ers needed an early spark and it was provided by Raul Neto off the bench. Neto was beating players off the dribble, getting to the basket with ease, hitting threes and dishing off to his teammates. Entering the game, Neto’s season high had been 13 points and he beat that by halftime with 19. It wasn’t just the scoring but his all-around game. In the first half in which the Sixers led 59-54, Neto had zero turnovers. Neto didn’t have much impact in the second half, but he saved the day by keeping the Sixers afloat in the first half.

—Embiid’s return

After missing nine games with a torn ligament in left ring finger., Joel Embiid returned. He only had two full practices, so one had to wonder about his stamina. Embiid held up fairly well, although against a much smaller Golden State team, it would have been more advised to see him play more in the post. That said, Embiid didn’t appear to be laboring going up and down the court and Golden State had all sorts of problems guarding him.

Guarded by Dramond Green, Ben Simmons had a rough first half on both ends of the court. Green was giving up about four inches, but he made up for it by his physical play and limited the times that Simmons was able to blow by him. On the other end, Simmons was guarding his old high school teammate D’Angelo Russell, who doesn’t use blinding speed, but is able to slice through defenders. In the first half Simmons had two points and Russell had 14. Simmons stepped it up in the third quarter, with nine points. He was being more aggressive going to the basket, which is when he is at his best.

—Give it to the Warriors

For a team that entered the game 10-36, Golden State played hard and kept fighting even when getting down by nine in the first half. The Warriors entered the fourth quarter down, 86-82 and coach Steve Kerr had his undermanned group playing with a lot of enthusiasm.

—Zhaire appears more comfortable

While Zhaire Smith isn’t ready to become an offensive force, he did look more comfortable on the floor. Even one time when he missed a pull-up jumper, he looked confident shooting. That is a shot he wouldn’t have taken in training camp. Smith didn’t have great stats, but he appears to have more confidence. It was only his second game and his first on in Saturday’s 108-91 win over the Los Angeles Lakers was cut short when he hurt his ankle and played just 2 minutes and 58 seconds.

———

Bucks stop Wizards

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — The reigning MVP never stepped on the hardwood Tuesday night, but the Washington Wizards still couldn’t catch a break.

Even without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with right shoulder soreness, the Milwaukee Bucks looked very much like the best team in the NBA while reducing the Wizards to just another fallen opponent and turning their 151-131 win into a platform for their co-stars.

While the Wizards’ Bradley Beal scored 47 points, the Bucks showcased the full strength of their roster. Forward Khris Middleton notched a career-high 51 points on 16-for-26 shooting, including 7-for-10 from the 3-point arc, and point guard Eric Bledsoe provided 34 points and 10 assists.

“They’re still really deep,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “They’ve got a lot of talent. This team is championship-ready. Their record is not there just because the other 29 teams like the Bucks. This team is hard to play against.”

Milwaukee (41-6) opened a 13-1 lead to start the game and stayed on the attack. By the end of the first half, it had set a franchise record - as well as an NBA season high - by pelting Washington with 88 points.

Middleton captained the 3-point parade, showing little appreciation for Brooks’ vote of confidence. Hours before Middleton started the game 6 for 6 from beyond the arc, Brooks had revealed a portion of his all-star ballot for comedic effect.

“Make sure you tell him I voted for him,” Brooks said to reporters, “so he doesn’t take anything out on me or the team.”

The all-star reserves will be announced Thursday and, if Middleton’s performance Tuesday was any indication, Brooks voted correctly.

The Wizards (15-31) stumbled into a 32-point deficit before halftime but climbed within 114-104 in the closing seconds of the third quarter. Beal found support from Isaiah Thomas and Troy Brown Jr., who both drilled long jumpers as Washington scored 41 points in the period. Each finished with 16 points.

Near the midway point of the fourth, Thomas Bryant (18 points) completed a three-point play to bring Washington within 131-124. But then Middleton worked without the ball before receiving a pass from center Brook Lopez to score at the rim.

After Davis Bertans (15 points) cut the Wizards’ deficit back to seven, Middleton again responded, this time pulling up for a midrange jumper. Later, with the Wizards running out of time, Middleton sliced through the defense for a dunk. Milwaukee rebuilt its double-digit lead and sent Washington home with three losses on its four-game road trip.

Teammates mobbed Middleton after he checked out of the game, and the Wizards left the floor defenseless as they surrendered more than 150 points for the second game in a row.