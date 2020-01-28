Thanks so much for the hospitality offered last week at the Caney Valley Basketball Tournament to the media.

CVHS Principal/Athletic Director Travis Lashbrook presided over the truly enjoyable week-long event at the Holly C. Ward Gym.

From the wonderful food in the hospitality room to the kindness helping with accommodations to cover the game, it was a pleasant, memorable experience —as it is every year.

I appreciated so much being able to sit next to Holly Ward, as he announced during the games, and enjoying his bright personality, friendship and recollections of Ramona-area sports and their former athletes.